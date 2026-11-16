Maternity care growing more complex in Ireland with ‘notable changes’ identified since 2016

A strategy for maternity care in Ireland was published in 2016. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Maternity care is growing increasingly complex, with the rate of gestational diabetes having doubled over a decade.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) on Monday published the National Maternity Population Health Profile, which illustrates the changing health needs of women using maternity services.

According to the report, there have been “notable changes” in Ireland’s maternity population since the 2016 National Maternity Strategy was published, including increasing maternal age, greater population diversity and changing patterns of maternity service use.

Women giving birth in Ireland are increasingly older, the report found, with almost 40 per cent of women giving birth at the age of 35 or above in 2023, up from 34 per cent in 2015.

The maternity population is also becoming more diverse. In 2023, almost 29 per cent of women giving birth were born outside Ireland, compared with approximately 22 per cent in 2015.

The report shows that maternity outcomes are not evenly distributed across the population. A number of outcomes, including preterm birth, low birth weight and perinatal mortality, vary across population groups, including by maternal age, country of birth and occupation.

For example, preterm birth was more common among babies born to mothers born in Africa (9.1 per cent), the Americas (7.6 per cent), Asia (7.5 per cent), and the UK (8.2 per cent) than among babies born to mothers born in Ireland (7.2 per cent).

Several indicators also suggest increasing clinical complexity of care being required for mothers.

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The proportion of maternity delivery discharge episodes with a recorded diagnosis of gestational diabetes more than doubled, from 6 per cent in 2015 to 12.9 per cent in 2024.

Recorded diagnoses of pre-eclampsia – a serious medical condition of pregnancy characterised by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system – also increased over this period from 1.4 per cent in 2015 to 2.2 per cent in 2024, a 57 per cent relative increase.

The prevalence of obesity during pregnancy increased from 16 per cent in 2014 to 22.3 per cent in 2022, a 39.4 per cent relative increase.

The proportion of maternity discharges with a diagnosis of premature rupture of membranes increased from 5.9 per cent in 2015 to 7.7 per cent in 2024, a 30.5 per cent relative increase.

There were higher rates of Caesarean sections among older mothers and higher rates of spontaneous vaginal deliveries and assisted vaginal deliveries among younger mothers.

Kilian McGrane, director of the National Women and Infants Health Programme at the HSE, said this report provides a “much clearer understanding of the changing needs of women using maternity services”.

“For years we have talked about the changing nature of our maternity population, with women starting their families later in life, and with higher levels of complexity in the pregnant population,” he said.

“This evidence base is essential to planning maternity services that respond to the needs of women and families. The findings will provide an important input for the next National Maternity Strategy and help identify priorities for future service development and improvement.”