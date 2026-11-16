Grocery inflation reaches 6% in fresh blow to Irish households

Published on Monday, new Central Statistics Office figures revealed an 8 per cent jump in agricultural input prices in the 12 months to the end of September, driven by double-digit increases in motor fuel and fertiliser prices.

More financial pressure has been placed on Irish households in recent weeks with grocery inflation jumping sharply to 6 per cent compared to a rate of less than 4 per cent just two months ago.

The latest figures from Worldpanel by Numerator also suggest that the rate at which prices are climbing in Irish supermarkets has gone up by 1.3 per cent since the last tranche of research was published last month.

If inflation was to be maintained at the current rate over the next 12 months, a household that spends €200 a week on groceries could expect to spend more than €600 more over the next year than they did over the course of 2025.

The figures come following almost four years of sustained increases in Irish supermarkets and mean that an average Irish household will be spending as much as €4,000 more on groceries over the course of a year when compared with the years leading up to the end of 2021.

Sparked by the US-Israeli war in Iran, elevated energy prices have fed through to food and other goods throughout the year. Published on Monday, new Central Statistics Office figures revealed an 8 per cent jump in agricultural input prices in the 12 months to the end of September, driven by double-digit increases in motor fuel and fertiliser prices.

“Grocery price inflation continued to increase after slowing over the summer,” said Worldpanel’s head of retail Eimear Faughnan.

Household budgets are taking a hit as home heating and fuel prices continue to rise with the arrival of colder weather in October. Grocery sales growth slowed this period as shoppers keep a close eye on prices and their spending at the tills.”

The Worldpanel figures suggest that take-home sales in Ireland increased by 3.9 per cent over the four weeks to November 1st.

Faughnan noted that shoppers continued to manage rising cost with own label ranges adding more packs to baskets than branded products but brands still lead on value, holding 50.7 per cent share, with sales up 10.6 per cent on last year.

Shoppers filled baskets with the ingredients for home cooked meals and spent an additional €6.2 million on fresh with savoury home cooking ingredients climbing by €2.4 million and sweet home cooked baking by €1.9 million.

Halloween and early preparations for Christmas kept branded chocolate confectionery and sweets in baskets, with spending up by a combined €26.7 million. Branded wine also boosted its performance, with almost €27.7 million in additional spend over the latest twelve weeks.

Over the latest 12 weeks, Dunnes continued to lead the pack with 24.9 per cent market share and sales growth of 6 per cent year on year while Tesco had 24 per cent of the market, with sales growth of 5.4 per cent.

SuperValu continues to lag behind the top two with 18.9 per cent of the market and sales up 1.9 per cent.

Lidl had holds 14.1 per cent of the market, with sales up 4.8 per cent on last year while Aldi had a share of 10.9 per cent with sales up 0.8 per cent.