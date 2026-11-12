Goodbody client portal down for more than two days after cybersecurity incident

Goodbody's online client portal was taken down on Tuesday afternoon after the firm identified a cybersecurity incident. Photograph: Thapana Onphalai/iStock/Getty Images

Goodbody’s online client portal was down for more than two days as of Thursday evening after the stockbroking and wealth management firm identified a cybersecurity incident.

“On 10th November, 2026, Goodbody identified a security incident affecting our Goodbody Connect platform. We immediately activated our incident response plan and as a precautionary measure we took the Goodbody online platform offline while we investigate the issue,” a spokesman said.

“We would like to reassure our clients that there has been no identified impact to our client funds. We take the protection of our clients’ accounts very seriously and have taken and continue to take appropriate steps in response to this incident.”

Investigations so far have found no evidence of clients’ assets being affected. The firm, which is part of AIB, and independent cybersecurity specialists working on the issue are continuing to investigate whether there has been any breach of customers’ data.

The cybersecurity specialists are working to get the system back up and running and build more resilience into it, according to sources.

A spokesman for Goodbody said customers have been able to do business with the firm by email and phone. Goodbody is led by chief executive Martin Tormey and employs more than 400 staff.

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A message on Goodbody’s website said on Thursday evening that the portal remained offline and that the firm is “working to restore the service as soon as possible”.

Goodbody, which dates back to 1874, was bought by AIB in September 2021 for €138 million. It cut jobs in its investment banking unit three years ago amid a global slowdown in deal-making and fundraising, and an expected acceleration of large companies leaving the Irish stock market.

However, it has been building up its asset and wealth management business in recent years as it plays belated catch-up to its larger rival Davy, which stole a march on its main competitor in the past dozen years, snapping up assets amid consolidation in this space.

Goodbody’s profits soared 109 per cent to €16.1 million last year, helped by a surge in fee income across its wealth management and investment banking activities.

Firm revenue rose to €113.7 million from €92.7 million, with the fee portion of that jumping by 30 per cent to almost €75 million.

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