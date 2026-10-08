Will AI kill our rosy jobs growth forecasts?

Among the avalanche of figures in his Budget 2027 speech, Minister for Finance Simon Harris held out the prospect of 53,000 jobs being created next year, practically 1,000 every week.

“There are now over 2.8 million people working in Ireland, the highest level since records began. We have had four and a half years of full employment, the longest stretch ever,” Harris noted.

To emphasise the intensity of growth this year and next, the Department of Finance budget documents suggest the number of jobs might well increase by 74,000 to the end of 2027 from the second quarter of this year.

Take note. The longer the forecast the more fallible. But the department figure suggests the number of jobs might yet come close to three million by 2030 (2.98 million). This assumes the employment rate averages around 68.5 per cent in the next few years. The 2026 estimate is 68.2 per cent.

Of course, there are always risks to these forecasts. After all, there is no avoiding glaring risks from heavy multinational investment and supersized corporation tax revenues. The department draws attention “to risks to employment prospects from AI over the medium-term”.

Even the current picture is cloudy, with budget documents saying “mixed signals” from data point to a degree of uncertainty in the underlying pace of job growth.

For one thing, administrative payroll figures suggest “solid” job growth: the number of payrolled workers rose by 2.5 per cent in the first half of 2026. For another, labour force survey data suggest a more “subdued” growth rate, with employment rising only by 0.4 per cent in the same period.

Which is it? The department finds income tax receipts and strong consumer spending are “more closely aligned with the [stronger] payroll data”.

Still, the “decoupling” of data complicates the calibration of employment forecasts. Yes, the current figures are good. But uncertainty remains elevated.