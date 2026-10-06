Graeme McDowell company pays out €13m dividend

Golfer Graeme McDowell received $15 million (€13.33 million) in dividends from his golf promotions firm last year.

New accounts for the former US Open champion and Northern Ireland native’s Boyport Services Ltd show the firm also disposed of its investments properties with a book value of $20 million.

The $15 million dividend payout by Boyport Services to McDowell for 2025 followed the firm making a dividend payout of $6.9 million in 2024.

The dividend last year, along with the $20 million disposal, resulted in a hit to the firm’s balance sheet with accumulated profits dropping from $16.26 million to $991,198.

The company’s principal place of business is at an address on Sorrento Road in Dalkey, south Co Dublin, while its registered office is based at a London address.

Cash funds at the company increased from $71,150 to $1.05 million.

Overall, the company recorded a loss of $275,885 for the year. At the end of 2025, the firm’s shareholder funds totalled $991,392.

The 47-year-old golfer enjoyed a career high when he won the US Open at Pebble Beach in 2010, becoming the first European since Tony Jacklin in 1970 to triumph at that major.

McDowell has also played twice for the European Ryder Cup team and has been a joint captain twice.

McDowell was one of a number of high-profile golfers who signed up for the controversial LIV golf tour in 2022 but confirmed earlier this year that he has paid off the applicable fines to the DP World Tour that would allow him to compete again on the European Tour.

Speaking about his move to LIV in an interview with Sports Illustrated earlier this year, McDowell said: “I regret a few things I said in the beginning, stuff like ‘growing the game’.

“I should have just said it for what it was: this is good for my bank account, and I’m getting a runway to play the game of golf for as long as I can.”

McDowell turned pro in 2002 and established Boyport Services that same year to manage his commercial interests.