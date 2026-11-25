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Shanghai party secretary Chen Jining, one of the Chinese Communist Party’s brightest rising stars, has become the fourth member of its 24-person politburo to be put under investigation since 2022. It is the biggest clean-out of the party leadership since 1976.

A bright star falls

News that senior Communist Party officials have been placed under investigation for corruption has become routine under Xi Jinping and when the central committee met in Beijing last month, 33 of those appointed four years ago had been expelled and one in five were missing for one reason or another.

But the announcement on Tuesday that Shanghai party secretary Chen Jining was suspected of “severe violations of discipline and laws”, a standard euphemism for corruption, came as a real shock in political circles.

Educated at China’s elite Tsinghua University and London’s Imperial College, Chen is an environmental scientist who served as Tsinghua’s president before entering government as environmental protection minister in 2015. He took up the post as Xi was prioritising environmental protection and Chen was seen as effective in reducing pollution and improving air quality in major cities.

Two years later, he was on the move again, becoming mayor of Beijing where he oversaw the 2022 Winter Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic. He joined the politburo in October 2022 and became Shanghai party secretary the same year, succeeding China’s current premier, Li Qiang.

The position of party secretary in Shanghai, the most important business and financial centre in mainland China, has long been a stepping stone to high office. Xi himself held the post after Chen Liangyu was ousted as Shanghai party secretary in a corruption scandal in 2026 and other former incumbents include former president Jiang Zemin and former premier Zhu Rongji.

An English speaker who was at ease with business leaders, foreign investors and visiting dignitaries, Chen was seen as a safe bet for elevation to the politburo’s seven-member standing committee, the apex of the party leadership, at next October’s five-yearly congress. Most observers expect that congress to approve a fourth term for Xi as general secretary but the age of other senior leaders points to big changes in the line-up of other top figures.

Announcing the news that Chen was under investigation after a late-night meeting on Tuesday, the standing committee of the Shanghai municipal party committee said the move demonstrated the party’s resolve to persevere with “full and rigorous party self-governance”.

“It sends a powerful signal that the fight against corruption will not pause for a single step or retreat even half a step, and that the tough battle, the protracted battle and the all-out battle against corruption will be resolutely won,” it said.

Chen’s fall follows investigations into three other members of the politburo appointed in 2024, including two top military officials and a provincial party secretary. It is the first time that four members of a serving politburo have been purged since 1976, when the so-called Gang of Four were ousted after the death of Mao Zedong.

Almost everyone placed under investigation by the party’s disciplinary committee is found guilty and although no details have emerged about Chen’s alleged wrongdoing, a comeback is unlikely. His departure, like those before him, offers an opening for another rising star in the party ahead of the leadership reshuffle next October, making the next few months more tense and exciting than ever for ambitious party cadres.

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