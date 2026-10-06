Budget day is here: Are there are surprises left to announce?

Time to stand and deliver: Minister for Finance, Simon Harris and Jack Chambers, Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Publin Services, Reform and Digitalisation will present Budget 2027 this afternoon. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

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It’s budget day, with the Government planning to deliver a package of income tax measures and spending amounting to €8.5 billion. You can read what we know so far here.

An Abu Dhabi-based mining and trading group chaired by a brother of the president of the United Arab Emirates is running a fresh rule over Kenmare Resources, the Dublin-based titanium minerals miner, according to sources. Joe Brennan has the details.

In our Q&A, a reader asks if timing is an issue when trying to offset losses against capital gains tax. Dominic Coyle offers a view. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

State subsidies, no VAT and lower costs: how Irish private schools are attracting UK students, writes Fiona Reddan in her weekly Your Money feature.

Just 220 people have so far taken advantage of Ireland’s deferred State pension scheme, opting to postpone drawing it down for a year or two. Ken Foxe reports on the figures.

The high-profile legal case involving students at Cornell University in the US shows why Ireland’s strict court reporting rules matter, writes our media columnist Hugh Linehan.

Competition to provide insurance cover here for taxi and delivery drivers has suffered a blow after French authorities ordered Paris-based insurer Wakam to suspend writing new business amid concerns over its capital reserves. Joe Brennan reports on this unwelcome development.

Air travel grew at a faster pace than expected in the State in the first six months of the year, new figures show. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Mark Duffy’s last-minute tilt at a bid for PTSB muddies the waters for budget ministers, writes Cantillon.

Cantillon also looks at how Ireland is currently on the right side of the global debt crisis.

A US ban on diesel exports would significantly exacerbate the current inflation surge, possibly resulting in fuel rationing, with Ireland being hit harder than other countries, Tom Pugh, chief economist with UK consulting firm RSM, has warned. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.