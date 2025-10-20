Dublin city’s last specialist wallpaper retailer to close

The family-owned Gerry Keane wallpaper shop on Talbot Street in Dublin, which will close at the end of the year. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Government green energy targets are sliding out of reach experts warn following the latest effort to lure new renewable electricity plants. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

After 53 years on Talbot Street, Dublin city’s last wallpaper shop is preparing to close down. Hugh Dooley spoke to the family members behind Gerry Keane wallpaper shop.

Cutting the entire cattle herd to reduce emissions makes no economic sense, writes our columnist John FitzGerald.

In our Q&A, a reader asks if they are liable to capital gains tax because a tenant refused to move out when they bought their home. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In Me & My Money, singer and actor Camille O’Sullivan says she’s stopped going to vintage and second-hand shops as they have become too expensive. She spoke with Tony Clayton-Lea.

Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary predicted this month that Wizz Air’s days were numbered and that EasyJet would be carved up, with its Gatwick operations eventually bought by British Airways, and Paris and Geneva going to Air France-KLM. He may be calling this one correctly, writes Stocktake.

Acknowledging the strange nature of work, and injecting some humour, can make us feel better, writes FT columnist Isabel Berwick.

A company owned by former Panda Waste owner Eamon Waters has appealed “unwarranted, unreasonable and disproportionate” limitations placed on a proposed student housing complex in Dublin 8. Hugh Dooley reports.