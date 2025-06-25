Dawn Meats co-founder and agri-food entrepreneur Dan Browne dies

Dan Browne was a cofounder of Dawn Meats which now employs more than 8,000 people and has annual revenue of over €3 billion.

Dan Browne, the agri-food entrepreneur and businessman who co-founded Dawn Meats, one of the largest meat companies in Europe, has died at the age of 88.

Described as a pioneering figure in Irish agriculture, Browne, originally from Douglas in Cork, founded Dawn Meats along with brothers Peter and John Queally in 1980.

He served as the company’s managing director for 27 years, developing the business into one of the leading players in the processing sector.

The company employs more than 8,000 staff in 12 countries and has an annual revenue of over €3 billion.

Browne retired from the role in 2007 but continued to be a board member of Dawn and a key adviser to the company’s leadership.

Browne started his career as a research scientist with An Foras Talúntais (AFT) which later evolved into Teagasc.

He is credited with developing the State’s national dairy research centre on a then derelict farm at Moorepark, near Fermoy in Co Cork.

In the 1970s, he left the world of research and joined the meat industry, becoming manager of the Cork Marts — IMP plant at Midleton, eventually going on to co-found Dawn with John Queally and the late Peter Queally.

“It is with great sadness that Dawn Meats announces the passing of its co-founder Daniel (Dan) Browne today at the age of 88,” Dawn Meats said in a statement.

“The board of Dawn Meats wishes to express its deepest condolences to Mr Browne’s wife, Kay, and his family at this difficult time,” it said.