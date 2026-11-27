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The prospect of a form of promotion and relegation being introduced into the Nations Championship in 2030 is a positive step by the organisers and World Rugby.

Coupled with the expansion of the men’s 2027 World Cup to 24 teams and the inclusions of Fiji and Japan in this inaugural Nations Championship, the concept of promotion and relegation further opens the door for less established Tier 2 nations. For sure the World Cup’s expansion in Australia next year runs the risk of diluting the competition’s competitiveness but it will surely broaden the game’s reach.

The game’s global governing body and the sport generally has been criticised for being a closed shop, particularly with regard to the Six Nations Championship. Since France’s reinstatement after the second World War, the Championship‘s only nod to expansion was to admit Italy at the turn of the Millennium.

After the 2015 World Cup, there were calls by Octavian Morariu, the president of Rugby Europe, to let Georgia and Romania join the Six Nations. But it is often forgotten that the Six Nations is an invitational competition, the primary purpose of which is to fund the sport in those six countries.

It is the cash cow which ensures the sport is a viable entity in those countries. With the best will in the world, Georgia and Romania would not make the Championship a more viable financial entity. Quite the reverse. Furthermore, Tbilisi and Bucharest would not attract thousands of supporters from the other countries in the way that Dublin, Cardiff, Edinburgh, London, Paris and Rome would do.

Perhaps one day the Six Nations will be expanded, ideally to incorporate a European Tier 2 country, or countries, and the concept of promotion and relegation in the Nations Championship could be a precursor to that.

World Rugby’s proposal is for the sixth-placed sides in both the northern and southern hemisphere tables to host a one-legged playoff match against the winners of the equivalent tables in the tier two Nations Cup, which is run by World Rugby.

Based on this year’s inaugural competition, the promotion/relegation playoff matches would see Italy host Georgia and Fiji at home to the USA, with the winner of each securing a place in the following Nations Championship two years later.

Tevita Ikanivere of Fiji is tackled by Niccolò Cannone and Ross Vintcent of Italy. Photograph: Timothy Rogers/Getty

The introduction of two promotion/relegation playoffs would replace the sixth v sixth playoff and see seven matches taking place on the final weekend.

It is perhaps easier to applaud this proposed initiative from a country which, currently at any rate, would not seem in much danger of being relegated. Needless to say there is opposition to the proposal, especially in Italy and Wales.

Abi Tierney, the Welsh Rugby Union chief executive, said recently it would be “cataclysmic” if Wales were relegated. But the Nations Championship was only sanctioned by the World Rugby Council on the basis that there would be the possibility of promotion and relegation from the competition’s third edition in 2030 onwards.

The Nations Championship, which is a joint venture between the 10 unions and federations in the Six Nations and the Rugby Championship, with Japan and Fiji invitees, could agree financial protections for unions who suffered relegation, such as parachute payments.

It is also worth stressing relegation from the Nations Championship would not jeopardise a country’s continuing participation in the Six Nations or the Rugby Championship.

Introducing two promotion/relegation playoffs would surely enhance the commercial value of the competition. It would generate more interest in matches featuring teams threatened with relegation as well as in the Nations Cup, where this proposal would offer the competing nations a huge incentive.

It would also create two ties that would have altogether greater meaning that this weekend’s “sixth-place final” between Italy and Fiji, and in turn increase ticket sales and television audiences.

The positives would seem to far outweigh the negatives.

Nations Championship fixtures (all matches at Twickenham)

Friday

Fiji v Italy, 4.40pm

Ireland v Australia, 8.10pm

Saturday

Wales v Japan, 1.10pm

England v New Zealand, 4.40pm

Sunday