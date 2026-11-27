Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will fight at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff next month. Photograph: John Walton/PA

Tyson Fury has been cleared to fight Anthony Joshua in Cardiff next month despite concerns about his mental health.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC), which has the power to deny Fury a licence to fight, indicated earlier this week that it would investigate comments from his wife Paris that the boxer had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Paris Fury retracted her claim in a statement issued on Thursday night, and the BBBoC’s general secretary Robert Smith told Sky Sports: “Fury cleared last night. All up to date medicals cleared. Promoter told this morning.”

Paris Fury had said in an initial version of a Netflix documentary released on Friday that Fury was diagnosed with schizophrenia just months after beating Wladimir Klitschko to win the world heavyweight title in Düsseldorf in November 2015.

However, in Thursday’s statement she said: “I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary.

“I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson’s condition and I used the word ‘schizophrenic’. Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn’t have this condition and has never received a diagnosis.

“Mental health is complex, and it isn’t always easy to find the right words, especially when you’re living it with someone you love. I’m so proud of Tyson for really opening up in this documentary and want to say thank you for all the support we’ve received as a family.”

Netflix indicated it had edited the footage as a result, issuing a statement: “Following new information shared by the family relating to Tyson’s official mental health diagnosis, we have worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch.”

Last week, Fury said he had been diagnosed with the condition: “I went to a leading specialist and was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar. I learned that you can never truly get away from mental health. You can only learn to manage and maintain.”

He has been open about his mental health struggles since beating Klitschko, after which he took a near three-year hiatus from boxing, with his weight ballooning to 27 stone while he battled suicidal thoughts and alcohol addiction.

Fury admitted hearing “voices in my mind” following his win, adding: “Words can’t explain the darkness I was in.

“I came from the living version of the pits of hellfire. And I 100 per cent thought at times I’d end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much.”

The Fury v Joshua bout is set to take place at the Principality Stadium on December 12th, with their ring walks due to take place at 1am.