Switch to electric motoring accelerates with more motorists opting to buy EVs

The number of new electric cars licensed in the State has risen again as more drivers make the switch to greener motoring.

Central Statstics Office figures show the number of new electric cars licensed increased by 7 per cent to 4,896 in the first two months of 2024.

The share of electric cars in the total number of new cars licensed has grown from 1 per cent in 2018 to 19 per cent in 2023.

Despite the increase in sales, the overall take-up of EVs (electric vehicles) in the Republic is still modest by international standards. Experts link this to cost, with basic EV starting prices at over €30,000, and range anxiety.

As part of its Climate Action Plan, the Government wants to have 800,000 EVs on Irish roads by 2030.

According to the CSO, 14 per cent of all new cars licensed for the first time this year were electric, compared with 15 per cent in the same period in 2023, while petrol cars accounted for 29 per cent.

While the take-up of EVs is increasing, the share of diesel cars is falling. In 2018, 54 per cent of all new cars licensed were diesel cars compared with 22 per cent in 2023.

Slightly over one-fifth of new private cars licensed in the first two months were diesel which was the same as that recorded in the same period in 2023.

Data also shows that Toyota was the most popular make of new private car licensed in February followed by Skoda, Hyundai, Volkswagen, and Kia. Together, these five makes represented 51 per cent of all new private cars licensed in February..

The most popular brand of new electric car licensed in February was the Tesla Model 3 followed by Volkswagen ID. 4, BYD Seal, and MG4.