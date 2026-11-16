‘We feed 15,000 people a week’: how tech savvy Gourmet Food Parlour uses AI to boost business

“It’s the farmhouse plate,” says Lorraine Heskin, the founder and chief executive of the Gourmet Food Parlour restaurant business.

“That’s the bestseller. It was on our menus 20 years ago and it’s still on our menus today,” she says. “You can bring in the healthiest dishes you want, but people will always want the farmhouse plate.”

With rashers, sausages, scrambled eggs (free-range, of course), black and white pudding, onions, chive potato cake, relish and toast on offer – it is a hard order to pass on.

Any chicken-based meal, too, is in high demand among her customers, she adds: “If you put anything chicken on the menu, it will really go down a treat… Maybe we should just be called Gourmet Chicken Parlour, because that’s where people’s palates are at.”

While it may be a good guess to say a full Irish breakfast or a chicken wrap for lunch are popular orders at a restaurant, Heskin’s statement is supported by statistics.

[ ‘Nothing ever keeps me up at night’: Gourmet Food Parlour owner on expansion and navigating adversityOpens in new window ]

“We’re a very systems-driven business,” she says, with the company’s senior management team meeting three or four times a week to review various data points collated from the orders and operations from their 11 restaurants across Dublin, Galway and Meath.

The services these systems provide range from rostering employees and restocking ingredients to a weekly refresh of their menu offerings. “AI has been very beneficial for us in terms of being able to become a lot more savvy around our systems,” Heskin continues.

Gourmet Food Parlour’s menus are not ChatGPT-generated but the company does use artificial intelligence-powered services to review customer trends in what they want to eat when they go for a meal at its restaurants.

“I can go on to an app on my phone and I can see what my sales are right at this particular moment across the whole company and restaurant-by-restaurant, too. I can see how that compares to the same time last week and it’ll tell me if my trend is up or down. It’ll also tell me what the number one seller is – it’s always the farmhouse plate right up to lunchtime, then something else will take over,” Heskin explains.

“It’s so instant – when we are in those meetings, we don’t have to run long reports, we don’t have to send people off saying, ‘Can you prepare that for board?’ We’ve spent so many man hours preparing reports to try and let us dictate what is happening in our business. Now, it’s at a fingertip. You can just push a button, and the information is there, and it lets us know straight away what’s going really well for us.

“There’s a lot to do – an eclectic mix – and there’s a lot to keep track of. But you have to, you have to keep track of it all because that’s our responsibility. It’s what we love to do and it’s how we’ve created our brand.”

With the Gourmet Food Parlour brand covering everything from takeaway coffee and casual dining to department store restaurants and corporate catering services, there is a lot to keep track of.

Heskin is speaking to The Irish Times some two weeks before the company opens its 12th restaurant – its first stand-alone eatery in nearly four years. It has, however, established a strong presence in the Brown Thomas and Arnotts department stores in Dublin’s city centre during that period.

The restaurant in 8th Lock, Dublin 11 – only a 15 minute walk from the Luas green line’s terminus at Broombridge – is getting its final touchups before customers are allowed in. The cutlery has been delivered, but is still in cardboard boxes. The coffee machine is yet to be installed, but four taps of different beer offerings already line the bar.

The Gourmet Food Parlour's new premises in D11 is the company's first standalone restaurant in nearly four years. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

It’s all go – a man tasked with installing blinds on the near floor to ceiling windows has just arrived. He has an issue with the curtains already being mounted. It’s a short palaver which Heskin seamlessly nips in the bud.

“We’ve really come full circle now,” she says, having first opened a cafe in Dún Laoghaire in 2006. “This neighbourhood vibe I think is where the industry is moving towards.

“I love that you can become part of a neighbourhood but there’s also a really strong commercial focus here [in 8th Lock] as well – there are industrial estates around here, so there’s a nice eclectic mix of residential and business, which is really important to have for any restaurant footprint.

“There’s something very special about this unit, and I’ve always felt it,” Heskin continues, looking around the nearly-ready restaurant: a large, but not expansive, rectangular space benefiting from a modern art deco design, with booths and rows of seats that, when backing on the wall facing the pavement, provide a calming, sunken experience away from hustle and bustle of the outside world.

The neighbourhood vibe is centred on “how you make people feel,” Heskin adds. “No matter what is going on, we have to bring our best selves to work and we have to provide this beautiful and special place for people. They’re coming in here and they could be coming in to get away from things, they could be coming to celebrate. It’s a huge responsibility for a business,” she says.

“We feed some 15,000 people weekly throughout all our restaurants, and that’s not even taking in how many we feed in our catering divisions. That’s a lot of people. That’s a lot of, ‘hi, how are you? Thank you so much for choosing to dine with us’. That matters so much to us, and we’re so proud of the business that we’ve been able to create.”