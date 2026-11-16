Grafton sees strong revenue growth on back of acquisitions

Grafton said 'strong momentum' in Iberia, Ireland and northern Europe helped offset weak market conditions in Britain.

DIY retailer Grafton Group has reported a 7.4 per cent increase in turnover “with growth supported by contributions from acquisitions”.

The group, which owns the Woodie’s DIY chain, said revenue for the year to date rose to £2.29 billion, up from £2.13 billion in 2025.

Grafton has been on something of an acquisition spree, buying Spanish air conditioning company Mercaluz and Cork-based Cygnum Holdings, which supplies off-site timber frames, this year.

Last year it acquired tool and equipment hire company HSS Hire.

Grafton said “strong momentum” in Iberia, Ireland and northern Europe helped offset weak market conditions in Britain.

It also said it was taking “mitigating actions” to deal with the rising energy costs.

The businesses in Ireland delivered like-for-like revenue growth of 4.7 per cent “underpinned by leading market positions and unrivalled scale in our home market,” it said.

Weak market conditions in Britain saw daily like-for-like revenue decline by 5.2 per cent in the period.

Grafton’s main Spanish business Salvador Escoda saw revenue increase by 7.4 per cent “supported by favourable economic conditions and strong execution of its growth strategy”.

The company said it remained on track to deliver full‑year adjusted operating profit of £190-£200 million.

“The group has traded well through the important Autumn season, with the resilience of our diversified geographic footprint showing the benefits of our business model,” chief executive Eric Born said.

“We are pleased to report growth and improving momentum in three of our four geographic markets,” he said.

“As we approach year end, Grafton is well placed to benefit from its exposure to growth and recovery markets, leveraging its strong operating performance and balance sheet to pursue value-enhancing acquisitions in 2027 and beyond,” Born said.

“The group remains focused on delivering sustainable growth and progressing towards its 2030 ambitions,” he said.

Grafton’s latest share buyback programme, which was launched in June, to acquire ordinary shares in the company, completed on September 24th, at a cost of £25 million and at an average price of £9.58 per share.

Grafton has now returned £478.3 million to shareholders through share buybacks since first commencing its programmes in May 2022.