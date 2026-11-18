A large screen shows a 'Trump White House' during former US president Barack Obama's satirical speech at the Correspondents' Association Gala in 2011. Photograph: Martin H Simon/Getty Images

In 2011, US president Barack Obama roasted Donald Trump at a black-tie dinner of Washington journalists, dropping one cutting joke after another. By some accounts a sense of humiliation caused Trump, a reality TV star at the time, to decide that he would seek vengeance and succeed the man he considered a nemesis.

Trump was attending the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner days after Obama released a long-form birth certificate, which was prodded by Trump’s relentless and false “birther” claims that the president was not a citizen.

As the president’s Hawaii birth certificate appeared on a screen, Obama took aim at Trump, a guest of The Washington Post.

“Now, I know that he’s taken some flak lately, but no one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than the Donald,” Obama said.

“And that’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter – like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?”

The president went on to scathingly mock Trump’s “breadth of experience”, citing the latest season of Celebrity Apprentice with Trump deciding whom to fire among a cast of B-list entertainers including Meat Loaf and Gary Busey. “And these are the kind of decisions that would keep me up at night,” Obama said to peals of laughter.

A glowering Trump quickly exited after the meal, skipping the after-parties.

“I think that is the night he resolves to run for president,” Roger Stone, the long-time Trump adviser, told a PBS documentary in 2016. “I think that he is kind of motivated by it: ‘Maybe I’ll just run. Maybe I’ll show them all.’”

Kevin Bleyer in India in 2025. Photograph via Nella Vera and The New York Times

One of the speechwriters who contributed to Obama’s remarks that night was Kevin Bleyer, an Emmy Award-winning writer for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He died on October 25th in Millrift, Pennsylvania. He was 54.

Bleyer was killed in a one-car crash near a weekend home he shared with his wife, Nella Vera, who confirmed his death. The couple’s primary residence was in New York City.

Trump, when asked this year whether Obama’s ridicule launched his presidential bid, denied any link; the president said he had not been humiliated at the dinner. On the contrary, he told Fox News in March, he enjoyed the event because he was the centre of attention and “every joke was about me”.

Obama’s remarks were the work of several writers, including his White House speechwriters Jon Lovett and Jon Favreau. Through a spokesperson, the pair (who today are hosts of the Pod Save America podcast) said Bleyer helped write Obama’s correspondents’ dinner remarks over the years, but they were uncertain which specific jokes were his.

Vera said the culture of comedy writing was not to claim credit for scripts that are team efforts, but privately Bleyer said his fingerprints were strongly on that night’s speech.

In a 2017 TEDx talk at Stanford University, Bleyer’s alma mater, he said he had helped write the 2011 speech and humorously took responsibility for Trump’s presidency.

Former US president Barack Obama speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Gala in 2011. Photograph: Martin H Simon/Getty Images

“Donald Trump is president of the United States of America, and there’s a good chance it’s my fault,” he said.

He explained that he had helped write the jokes that appeared to get under Trump’s skin. “It motivated him maybe, and he ran for president,” Bleyer said, “and he won the presidency, and you’re welcome. And I’m sorry.”

A picture of Donald Trump appears on a screen as Obama speaks about him in 2011. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Bleyer was born on November 18th, 1971, in Bethesda, Maryland, one of two sons of Dr Archie Bleyer, a paediatric oncologist, and Maureen (Greene) Bleyer, a nurse.

He grew up in Seattle and attended Stanford, graduating in 1993 with a major in communications. He worked for a year in London on the public television show Marketplace. Its host, David Brancaccio, told Stanford Magazine in 2006 that Bleyer was “funny and smart and very fast on his feet”.

Bleyer had a journalist’s interest in current events and a comic’s instincts for satire, which landed him jobs as a writer at Bill Maher’s Politically Incorrect talkshow on ABC and as the head writer of a short-lived show hosted by Dennis Miller on CNBC.

Stephen Colbert, then a correspondent on The Daily Show, recommended Bleyer to Jon Stewart in 2005. At the time, the nightly parody of a news show was a cultural force, mercilessly satirising political hypocrisy in the era of president George W Bush. Legions of young viewers were said to turn to it as their primary news source.

In his eight years as a staff writer on the show, he shared in writing Emmys in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2012.

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“He had a big laugh, which he never tried to stifle,” Wyatt Cenac, a fellow writer on The Daily Show, said in an email. “As a writer, he was someone who was really good at taking an idea and finding a way to frame it, whether that was the top of show, a correspondent’s desk chat with Jon or pitching jokes and brainstorming ideas with producers and correspondents before we headed out to shoot a field piece.”

Bleyer was also the author of a 2012 book, Me the People: One Man’s Selfless Quest to Rewrite the Constitution of the United States, and a writer of a 2013 memoir, How to Sweet-Talk a Shark, by Bill Richardson, former US ambassador to the United Nations, which included their account of a trip to North Korea.

After leaving The Daily Show in 2013, he found himself in Kyrgyzstan working on a Daily Show-type production funded by the United States Agency for International Development, which believed that political satire would increase civic engagement and strengthen that Central Asian country’s fledgling democracy.

Bleyer ran with the idea, and in 2015 he cofounded Pilot Media Initiatives, which produced political comedy shows in Nigeria, Jordan and other developing nations. He also worked on scripted television series, including The Right Stuff, an adaptation of the Tom Wolfe book, for Disney+.

He met Vera in 2010 when she was marketing director for the Public Theater and invited The Daily Show writers to a rock musical satire, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. The two became a couple in 2015 and married last year. Along with Vera, Bleyer is survived by his father and his brother, Keith.

– This article originally appeared in The New York Times.