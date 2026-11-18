Just last year, Brett Cooper was being hailed as the conservative answer to Call Her Daddy, the wildly popular podcast among young American women.

The rising right-wing media star, who enthusiastically backed Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, was recruited by Fox News and posted photos wearing Maga hats while horseback riding on her farm.

Now, Cooper is turning down invitations to the White House.

The 25-year-old influencer said she had repeatedly declined offers from Trump’s team to attend events and political roundtables as she grew disillusioned with the president and his administration.

“I’m not part of [Maga] any more,” Cooper said. “I think I’ve moved on.” On her social media channels, which command millions of followers, she has pulled back from political videos.

Cooper’s retreat reflects a broader unravelling of Trump’s once-powerful alliance with podcasters and influencers. In 2024, the president helped define the so-called podcast election, as he won over young men with rambling conversations about everything from cocaine to golf.

The strategy was capped by an endorsement from Joe Rogan, the most popular podcaster in the US, on the eve of the vote.

Brett Cooper: 'I’m not part of [Maga] any more'. Photograph: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Now, after a crushing midterm defeat, Trump’s allies are pointing fingers over how they lost their grip on the new media landscape.

Adin Ross, the streamer who presented Trump with a Rolex and a Tesla Cybertruck during a widely watched 2024 livestream, has turned against the president.

“I don’t f**k with any of this political shit any more,” Ross said during a live stream this month, citing Trump’s handling of the Epstein files, the Iran war and rising living costs.

“It sucks that [Trump] sells out to Israel,” he said. “We’ve been lied to as people.” Asked whether he would interview Trump again, Ross was definitive: “No, I would not do it.”

Adin Ross, the streamer who presented Trump with a Rolex and a Tesla Cybertruck during a widely watched 2024 livestream, has turned against the president. Photograph: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Alex Bruesewitz, the strategist behind Trump’s 2024 podcast blitz, said the podcasters who helped him win had resisted being tied to Maga.

“I have had conversations [with them],” Bruesewitz said. “They said that they hated being labelled right-wing, because they aren’t right-wing.”

The result was that Republicans became reliant on conservative commentators, he said. “We traded Joe Rogan and Theo Von for Mark Levin and Laura Loomer, and that was a bad trade,” he said. “Joe Rogan and Theo Von basically demanded a trade. They didn’t want to play for our team any more.”

Theo Von performing at Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Photograph: Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images

A person close to Trump said he did not take it personally. “He’s like, ‘It’s a business. I like these people, they’re nice people, they have big audiences, we did great things with them in ’24,’” the person said.

Another Trump ally who spoke to the president recently said he appeared “in denial” about the scale of the Republican defeat.

A White House spokesperson said Trump was “the most transparent” president in US history and “harnessed the power of new media to cut through the fake news”.

The rupture has raised alarms among the president’s allies, who fear Republicans have squandered the access to younger, politically disengaged voters.

David Sacks, the venture capitalist and former White House adviser, said: “We lost all the podcast bros.”

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“We should have done a better job staying connected to them ... losing them was a big deal,” Sacks said on his All-In podcast this month, even calling for podcasters to have been given “front-row seats in the White House press room”.

Rogan dismissed the idea as absurd. “How about real journalists!” he said on his podcast. “We’re not press people. We talk shit.”

On Friday, Rogan said the Republican defeat reflected more fundamental problems. “They didn’t just lose the podcast bros. They lost most of the country,” he said, pointing to an unpopular Iran war and the administration’s harsh immigration enforcement tactics.

US president Donald Trump signing an executive order earlier this year with Joe Rogan in the background. Photograph: Pete Marovich/The New York Times

According to a Trump adviser, the White House failed to maintain relationships with influential podcasters during the president’s second term. Republican operatives were warned in advance of the midterms that the 2024 strategy could not simply be repeated, the adviser said.

The frustrations extend to traditional conservative media. Chris Ruddy, the Newsmax chief executive and a friend of Trump, blamed the White House’s communications operation.

“The messaging was the disaster out of the White House,” Ruddy said, saying administration officials were frequently prevented from appearing on television and podcasts without approval.

A White House official said the administration had maintained relationships with influencers, pointing to creating a seat for “new media” in its press briefings and welcoming Rogan to the Oval Office to sign an executive order in April. They said members of Trump’s administration have done thousands of media interviews, including nearly 1,300 on Newsmax.

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But the estrangement was about more than a failure to keep the podcasters on side. Some of the podcasters say the administration’s policies drove them away.

Cooper said the first big breaking point for her came with the president’s handling of the Epstein files. She recalled reading a Trump social media post suggesting that those demanding answers about Jeffrey Epstein were no longer part of Maga.

“OK, well, I guess I’m not!” she recalled thinking.

The Iran war – after Trump’s promise of no more wars – and the administration’s response to economic concerns compounded her disappointment. “There was a lot of gaslighting that took place,” Cooper said. “It’s just been so belittling.”

Her disillusionment has also affected her business decisions. Cooper said she rejected a paid advertisement funded by a Republican Super Pac in the run-up to the midterms. “The recommended drafted ad copy was like, ‘stop the woke left and these socialists and all of these things, and the Republicans are going to save you’. And I just don’t agree,” she said.

While the Trump campaign has been inviting her to events – with the expectation she would post about them to her social media channels – she has been declining invitations.

“Part of me goes, ‘oh, that would be so cool to go to the Christmas party’,” she said.

“But then I think about what that communicates to my audience and how I feel about what the administration has been doing right now, and it’s just not something that I am really excited about doing.”

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She has also reduced her coverage of hard politics and found that her audience was more engaged with cultural and entertainment content.

The disillusionment among influencers has coincided with a broader erosion of Republican support among young voters.

Young men swung sharply towards the Democrats in the midterms, with an estimated 59 per cent of 18- to 29-year-old men backing Democratic House candidates, against 37 per cent for Republicans, according to Tufts University. That was a reversal from 2024, when the same age group favoured Trump over Kamala Harris by 14 points, according to AP VoteCast.

Cooper said her current disappointment did not mean abandoning her conservative values. She voted Republican in the midterms and said she hoped the party would eventually deliver on its promises.

However, for her, the Maga era is over.

“It’s just kind of closing the chapter,” she said. “We’re excited to see what’s next.”

Podcasters who fell out of love with Maga:

Joe Rogan

Rogan was a stand-up comedian for decades before launching The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2009. After more than 2,000 episodes, the rambling, long-form programme remains one of the most popular podcasts. Guests have included Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Kanye West and Edward Snowden.

Brett Cooper

A former child actor and one-time host of the right-wing Daily Wire, her video podcast The Brett Cooper Show has 1.7 million YouTube subscribers. Her podcasts, known for advocating conservative positions, have become less political and more about pop culture, after turning her back on Donald Trump’s Maga movement.

Theo Von

His This Past Weekend podcast was credited with helping Donald Trump win over young male voters in 2024, but he has since bashed the Maga movement. This year he hosted Bernie Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont, and declared that “Bernie is talking about the people I grew up with in the mud”.

Andrew Schulz

The comedian hosted Donald Trump on his Flagrant podcast for a 90-minute interview in advance of the 2024 election. Later, Schulz said he voted for Trump. But recently he accused Trump of “a level of corruption and cronyism that has never been seen in western democracy”. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026