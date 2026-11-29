The Huw Edwards documentary followed the disgraced former BBC presenter for almost a year. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Channel 4 has defended its controversial Huw Edwards documentary, with the broadcaster saying the film does not diminish the “seriousness” of his actions nor “entitle him to sympathy, redemption or rehabilitation”.

The film, Huw Edwards – Guilty, which has followed the disgraced former BBC presenter for almost a year, has faced a fierce backlash before its airing on December 1st.

Edwards pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children after he was sent 41 illegal images by a convicted paedophile, Alex Williams. He was sentenced to six months in prison in 2024, suspended for two years.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the prime minister, Andy Burnham, had “no interest in hearing what” Edwards had to say, adding: “Broadcasters are expected to act responsibly and have appropriate regard to their audiences when making decisions.”

A government minister, Emma Hardy, said the documentary made her “feel sick”, telling LBC radio that Channel 4 was providing a platform to “someone who is on the sex offenders’ register”. Another minister, Anna Turley, told the radio station it made her “deeply uncomfortable”.

On Saturday Louisa Compton, Channel 4’s director of news, digital and audience trust, responded to the brewing controversy, saying it was in the broadcaster’s remit to “stimulate debate” and that “interviewing someone is not an endorsement of them”.

She said: “Edwards was one of the most prominent and trusted broadcasters in Britain. He pleaded guilty to serious offences involving indecent images of children and has never publicly faced detailed questioning about his criminal behaviour or the complete collapse of his career and reputation.

“There is a clear public interest in confronting him with those questions rather than allowing them to remain unanswered.”

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The film will follow Edwards at home in rural Wales, where he has been since his career ended after his criminal conviction. In a short trailer the 65-year-old says he “lost the plot” at the time of his crimes.

– (Guardian)