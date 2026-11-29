Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah is facing a spell on the sidelines ahead of a hectic run of six games in December after being forced off in Swansea City’s derby win over Jack Moylan’s Cardiff City on Sunday.

The Corkman started the game but lasted just 14 minutes of the Swans’ impressive 3-0 win before going off with an ankle injury. He was pictured on crutches and wearing a protective boot on his right foot when he joined team-mates on the pitch for the post-match celebrations.

While it is unclear how serious the issue is, the timing is a blow for the 25-year-old as Swansea are lining up Freyr Alexandersson to be their new manager, with the Rosenborg boss likely to be in charge for next weekend’s game away to Bristol City.

Idah, who joined Swansea in September after a frustrating spell with Celtic, would have wanted to hit the ground running as although he has been a consistent presence in the side, the last of his four goals for the club came back in early October.

Moylan may have taken the Ireland team by storm over the last five months, but after starting the season with some Cardiff fans billing him pound for pound the best player in the Championship, these are trickier times for the former Shelbourne star, who cut an isolated figure on the left side of City’s attack.

“We rely on playing really well as a team to control the game and if we don’t, then we become vulnerable and, at the moment, we’re vulnerable,” said the Bluebirds’ Irish manager Brian Barry-Murphy, who has seen his side ship 19 goals in their last six games.

Jake O’Brien would love even a sliver of the Moylan limelight considering he’s had very little to sing about this season, with minutes hard to come by for both club and country. But in a positive step in the right direction, the Corkman started his second successive game for Everton in Sunday’s Merseyside derby draw with Liverpool.

John Egan’s Hull City went one step better, winning 3-2 away to Crystal Palace to climb into the top half of the Premier League.

Mikey Johnston of West Bromwich Albion. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Mikey Johnstone has been forced to operate in the shadows of late but made a welcome return from injury off the bench as West Brom – with Jayson Molumby giving a player-of-the-match performance – beat Bristol City 1-0 to move joint top of the Championship.

The Ireland international hadn’t featured since August when he suffered a recurrence of an ankle injury that prematurely ended his previous season, back in February.

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Paul McShane, the former Ireland defender, is already getting a tune out of Lincoln City, where he joined the interim management staff this week under caretaker boss Shaun Pearson following the midweek sacking of Tom Shaw and Chris Cohen.

One of their first tasks was restoring Chiedozie Ogbene to the starting team for the first time in a month. The weekend 0-0 draw at home to Wolves was hardly riveting stuff, but ensured the Imps – who welcomed Mason Melia back to the squad after injury – avoided a fifth straight defeat.

Ireland international Ogbene said: “The number one thing Paul McShane and Shaun Pearson mentioned to us was that we needed to play with the handbrake off, be aggressive and be on the front foot.

“We know we’re good players, otherwise we wouldn’t be in this division. Sometimes when results don’t go to plan, good players start to play safe and sometimes safe isn’t enough.”

Together as one. 🫶



Celebrating Cathal O’Sullivan’s North End debut. 💫#pnefc pic.twitter.com/WdOuJW2I8u — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) November 28, 2026

Cathal O’Sullivan’s debut for Preston North End was a long time in the making. The 19-year-old was a regular in Cork City’s Premier Division and First Division teams across 2024 and 2025 before rupturing his ACL for a second time in July 2025.

He joined the Championship club in March of this year and having only returned for the club’s under-21s a month ago, came off the bench for his senior bow in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Norwich City.

Speaking to the Lancashire Evening Post, Preston manager Graham Alexander said: “His return has been managed. He had two significant injuries and the club signed him while he was injured. It’s been a long rehab.

“He’s been training with us every now and then because he can’t train every single day at the level the senior boys can. But we knew technically and quality-wise he’s good enough to be in our squad. We wanted to win the game and he’s a creative player.”

Also in the Championship, Darragh Lenihan is hoping for new beginnings going into the festive period. Unattached since leaving Middlesbrough in the summer, the Ireland centre back is training with Stoke City in the hope of landing a contract.

“He’s well worthy of his place in the building,” said Potters manager Mark Robins. “He’s just working and trying to get into a position where he can earn a contract, whether that’s here or elsewhere, I couldn’t tell you.”

James Abankwah of Udinese has an attempt at goalduring the Serie A match against ACF Fiorentina. Photograph: Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Troy Parrott is still searching for a first club goal since early September, with his manager Manuel Pellegrini suggesting the Dubliner should have made more of a potential penalty for Real Betis in the second half of their 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano

“The penalty is clear,” he said. “The thing is, Parrot didn’t fake it or dive. He tried to continue playing, and that sportsmanship prevented them from calling a foul on him.”

In Italy, James Abankwah impressed as Udinese beat Fiorentina 1-0 on Sunday to climb off the bottom of Serie A – and out of the relegation zone in the process – with the Ireland wing back crediting new manager Paolo Zanetti for a turnaround in fortunes.

“The coach believes in us a lot,” said Abankwah, who seized his chance in the Ireland team over the last two months. “You can see his passion for the game. I’m obviously happy to win, but I want to keep improving and try to give my all to help the team.”