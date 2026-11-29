Premier League: Arsenal 2 [Havertz 40; Timber 83] Manchester City 2 [Haaland 34; Fernández 48]

Manchester City are not in the best position to talk about injustice. Their breaches of more than 100 of the Premier League’s financial rules have seen to that. They continue to await the result of their appeal against the verdict – and the sanctions that will surely follow. But at the end of a pulsating game here, City could not help it.

Enzo Maresca and his players were unhappy at how Arsenal were able to equalise from a corner late on, arguing that Gabriel Magalhães had stuck an elbow into the back of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s neck. It looked like a foul but after a lengthy video assistant referee check, the goal – which was bundled home by Jurriën Timber – was allowed to stand.

But that paled when set against the controversy at the very end when City thought they had won a penalty after another corner. Josko Gvardiol rose to thump a header at goal from point-blank range and that was when Viktor Gyökeres, on as an Arsenal substitute, appeared to block with his hand. Was there a foul by Marc Guéhi on the goalkeeper, David Raya? It was hard to say. To widespread amazement, the VAR chose to spare Gyökeres for the apparent handball.

And so Arsenal took the point. Which they would certainly have signed for as City dominated the first part of the second half, when Enzo Fernández put them 2-1 up. Maresca’s team could have scored again. City had arrived in north London on the back of a wretched run. They were much better here. Back came Arsenal and they ought to have had an equaliser before they did, Gyökeres blowing a couple of gilt-edged chances. Confusion reigned at the death but it was a game that throbbed to a chaotic beat throughout; the spectacle gripping. – Guardian

– Full report to follow