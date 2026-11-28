The publication of a British government “Be Ready” checklist led to a rush for tinned food and long-life milk. Photograph: Federico Parra/AFP via Getty Images

Sales of canned goods, shelf-stable milk and paper maps are up in Europe. Grocers on the Continent are selling emergency preparedness packages. Survivalists have broadened their marketing to target demographics like women and older people, and influencers are offering prepping tips.

Unsettling recent events including cyberattacks and extreme weather have persuaded more Europeans to pack emergency kits and go bags, according to interviews, experts and government officials. The episodes fuelled concerns about the vulnerability of everyday life.

In stockpiling essentials like windup radios, pocketknives and cash in different currencies, Europeans are embracing the kind of disaster preparedness that was once the domain of survivalists and conspiratorial corners of the internet.

“It does just feel like we’re entering a phase of uncertainty where you don’t properly know what’s going to happen,” said Daniel Monger, who lives in a village in the English Midlands. He packed his first emergency kit a few weeks ago and quickly began selling assembled kits after struggling to find some of the products himself.

When the British government unveiled a national disaster preparedness campaign in late October, Monger (24), said it “was a bit of a wake-up call” to a changing world.

The British announcement came around the time of a cyberattack that targeted supermarket refrigeration systems in eight European countries, and hoax bomb threats grounded flights and forced thousands of schools to evacuate in Italy, Ireland, Poland and elsewhere. A global Microsoft outage also left government agencies and hospitals nearly everywhere without email access, and measures elsewhere like the nationwide ground stop in the United States added to a global sense of precariousness.

A cyberattack targeted supermarket refrigeration systems in eight European countries, including Ireland. Photograph: Maude Brulard/ AFP via Getty Images

The publication of the British government’s Be Ready checklist revised a 2024 advisory that had gone largely unnoticed when it was first issued. The update, which coincided with not only online disruptions but also storms on the south coast, led to a rush for tinned food and long-life milk. The sales were strong enough to increase overall retail sales figures for the month, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Britain was among a handful of European nations that have recently boosted their public awareness campaigns.

In Ireland, Be Emergency Ready booklets were distributed by the Department of Defence to 2.2 million households in September and October. They advised having a battery-operated radio, a physical map and two to three litres of water for every person in a household. The Department said the need to support members of the population to prepare for emergencies has been influenced by events like Storm Éowyn, which left 768,000 households without power in January 2025.

In September, France updated its instructions for a 72-hour emergency kit, which includes spare keys, an extra pair of prescription glasses and games and books to keep busy until help arrives. The same month in Ireland, where a storm last year left one-third of country without power, the government started distributing emergency guides to millions of households. Finland, which shares a border with Russia and has long spread messages about preparedness, said it will now do the same.

The European Union also recently announced plans for an annual Preparedness Day to encourage Europeans to be ready for emergencies.

“We’re starting to see small signs, shall we say, of something bigger coming, and it’s beholden on every individual to get themselves prepared,” said Beverley Griffiths, a lecturer at Buckinghamshire New University in Britain, who specialises in emergency planning.

An Italian company that produces the ER300 Pro, a device the size of a shoe that includes a flashlight, radio and rechargeable power bank with a solar panel or dynamo, has seen a boom in sales, the firm said.

Larger retailers, like Belgium’s Colruyt grocery chain, have started offering food packages for disasters. In addition to prepared meals, muesli, snacks and drinks, the packages include tissues, a spoon and a rudimentary heating system to warm the meals.

Canned food: Photograph: iStock

Long-time preppers are embracing the public’s newfound interest in emergency readiness. A lifelong outdoorsman, Darren Rhodes began stocking up in 2019, when he moved to a small village in the east of England that was prone to power failures.

Inspired by the motto that carried his grandparents through the second World War, “keep calm and carry on,” Rhodes has been running a website and daily advice newsletter for about a year with the tagline “Prepared. Not Panicked.” In the past few weeks, he’s been inundated with requests for training. Nearly half of his subscribers are now women, he added. That was a shift from what many suppliers said had been a traditionally male customer base.

Rhodes said that he always saw himself as more of an outdoorsman than a prepper, but that his efforts had long attracted scepticism. “With the release from the government, it’s just made me seem to other people like less of a nutter,” Rhodes said.

Online, some parenting and beauty influencers whose target audiences are women have pivoted to preparing for upheaval. They post advice on how to add organic snacks for picky toddlers to a prep kit as well as budgeting tips for balancing Christmas shopping with disaster stockpiling. Survivalist YouTube channels, usually presented by camo-wearing men, have been testing products that cater to a broader audience, including robot legs to help older people escape faster.

Cans, bottles and first aid kits are among the items recommended in emergency kits. Photograph: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images

While bulk-buying and building bunkers are popular in the United States, preppers in Europe said that such approaches were less useful on their side of the Atlantic. Self-sufficiency in Europe demands a more compact approach, like buying a water purifier instead of pallets of water bottles, one store owner said.

Even before the recent increased interest in preparedness, Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine had prompted some European countries to step up their readiness campaigns.

The Nordic countries, for instance, updated their crisis preparedness in 2024, in part as a response to growing fears of Russian sabotage and hybrid warfare. This past spring, Sweden carried out mock burials for the first time since the end of the Cold War, according to military officials, burying life-size body bags as stand-ins for mass casualties from a hypothetical battlefield.

In Poland, some worry that convenience culture may have eroded public alertness even though the war in neighbouring Ukraine has occasionally spilled over, with missiles and drones crossing into Polish airspace. Katarzyna Milochna-Mikulska (43), who describes herself as a child of the Cold War-era Polish People’s Republic, worries that many Poles are not taking the threat seriously enough.

She regularly completes emergency training seminars and has started teaching workshops, including outdoor survival for children and cooking classes with limited ingredients for adults. Her grab bag includes her parents’ medication, a paper map of Poland and insurance documents proving she owns her apartment. She recommends vodka and cigarettes for bartering, and her own non-negotiable essential item is coffee.

“There’s a war just across the border,” Milochna-Mikulska said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.