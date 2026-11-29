Munster SHC club final: Ballygunner (Waterford) 1-19 Thurles Sarsfields (Tipperary) 0-15

In the enforced absence of a pitch invasion the Ballygunner players congregated in front of their supporters in the South Stand and joined them in the club chant. A short, punchy ditty, that has been aired many times on days like these. Everything about winning is rehearsed.

The greatest team in the history of the Munster club championship stretched their lead at the top of the roll of honour with their seventh title. The outcome was a little harassed but not in a way that threatened to change its course.

There was a 16-minute period, either side of half-time, when they went from four points down to four points up and once the game had assumed that shape the mould quickly set.

Kevin Mahony’s goal, 12 minutes into the second half, generated the kind of scoreboard pressure that was always going to be burden on Thurles. Ballygunner have only conceded three goals all year in the championship and when Stephen O’Keeffe made a terrific block from a whiplash Ronan Maher shot, nine minutes from the end, the odds were against Thurles getting a second chance.

The stamina of the core Ballygunner players has been extraordinary. For some teams winning can be like too much sugar in your tea, but success has not affected their taste for it. Stephen O’Keeffe, Philip Mahony and his brother Pauric were all playing in their 12th Munster final, five of which they had lost. Losing hadn’t soured them either.

The Ballygunner team celebrate with the O'Neill Cup. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“This year is a little bit extra special because a lot of people are saying where are the team at in terms of hunger,” said Pauric Mahony. “Age is obviously creeping up if you looked at the age profile of the team now. We’re no spring chickens.”

And yet, just like in the semi-final against Kilmallock, they were the team who finished with a surge. Ballygunner scored four unanswered points in second-half stoppage time, and if that exaggerated the margin of their superiority a little, it wasn’t a crazy distortion.

Against the breeze in the second half Thurles could only muster six points. Too often they were reduced to playing long, straight deliveries to an outnumbered inside line. As so often over the years, Philip Mahony sat as a human membrane in front of Ballygunner’s full-back line and mopped up ball that was struck in haste. Every ball that landed in his hand was the germ of an attack.

Early in the game, Thurles derived huge energy from pressing hard on Ballygunner in their half and forcing turnovers in shooting positions. Their supporters rose to every ambush but Ballygunner’s response to these guerilla attacks is well drilled: they don’t blink.

“Sometimes you can be caught on the hop when a team comes at you so hard and aggressive in the tackle and that’s what they did early,” said Mahony. “I suppose we just stuck to our plan. We made a few positional tweaks after about 10 or 15 minutes and then we got a grip on the game before half time. I suppose there was a strong breeze there as well and we took a lot of shots from the wrong zone there in the first half which put us under a bit of pressure. I think our stats were like 50% at half time so we’ve a lot to work on there as well.”

Thurles Sarsfields' Paddy Creedon is surrounded in a tackle by Aaron O'Neill, Ian Kenny and Harry Ruddle of Ballygunner. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Thurles led by 0-6 to 0-2 after 10 minutes and were still four points in front 10 minutes later, but they had done enough hurling to be further clear; for Ballygunner, a deficit like that amounted to a scratch rather than a wound.

In the opening 20 minutes Ballygunner had some connectivity issues with their inside forwards, but then Dessie Hutchinson came out the field a little and Patrick Fitzgerald started to get his hands on the ball. In an explosive four-minute spell Ballygunner racked up five points, two from Hutchinson, and by the time Thurles drew level in first-half stoppage time the momentum of the game had completely shifted.

Ronan Maher, still recovering from the broken ankle he suffered in June, came on at centre forward at the beginning of the second half, but he struggled to make an impact. The swarming that had been so effective for Thurles in the early stages had leaked intensity and Ballygunner started to put the boot down.

Kevin Mahony’s goal was a perfect specimen of Ballygunner’s well-grooved support play: Hutchinson fed Pauric Mahony on the burst with a pop pass and by the time he reached the Thurles 20m line they had an overlap. The last pass and the finish were clinical and of a piece.

Ballygunner's Kevin Mahony scores the game's only goal. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

In the middle of the second half Thurles went 13 minutes without a score and by the time Maher ended that debilitating spell there were six points between the teams and only three minutes of normal time remaining.

“They are just so good at closing down the house, blocking up the gaps behind,” said Padraic Maher, the Thurles manager.

Everybody knows. What difference does it make?

Ballygunner: S O’Keeffe; A O’Neill, I Kenny, T Foley; H Ruddle (0-1), Philip Mahony, R Power; C Sheahan (0-1), P Leavey; P Hogan, Pauric Mahony (0-6, 0-5 frees), M Mahony; P Fitzgerald (0-4), K Mahony (1-3), D Hutchinson (0-3). Subs: M Hartley (0-1) for Sheahan, 53 mins; C Power for Hogan, 59 mins.

Thurles Sarsfields: P McCormack, P Maher, D Maher, S Maher, K Loughnane, Conor Stakelum, Cian Stakelum, D Rossiter, E Murray (0-2), A McCormack (0-8, frees), D Stakelum (0-1), A Stakelum (0-1), K Rossiter, P Creedon, E Purcell (0-2). Subs: R Maher (0-1) for Rossiter, half-time; S Ryan for S Maher, 40 mins; R Stapleton for Purcell, 44 mins; T Maher for Stakelum, 45 mins; J Armstrong for Creedon, 56 mins.

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).