Kimi Antonelli won the Qatar Grand Prix with a dominant victory for Mercedes as the team demonstrated complete control at the front of the field with George Russell completing a one-two for the team at the Lusail circuit.

The British driver had led for over half the race but with more of the bad luck that has dogged his season, he was stymied after taking damage that cost him a shot at the win.

Oscar Piastri took third place for McLaren but was a full 33 seconds back at the flag. Max Verstappen was in fourth and Lando Norris in fifth for McLaren. Ferrari, who have struggled all weekend in Qatar were in sixth and seventh for Lewis Hamilton for Charles Leclerc but the result did ensure that Ferrari sealed second in the constructors’ championship.

Antonelli was as impressive as ever under the floodlights in Doha and sportingly offered to give Russell the place back after he had taken the lead when the British driver had lost the place during a pit stop where the team tried to deal with the damage, but the team declined.

“It’s like it’s jinxed,” said the team principal, Toto Wolff, of Russell’s luck. “The damage was absolutely massive.”

It was Antonelli’s 10th win of the season and his second in five races, a return with which he will be pleased given the resurgence of Red Bull in recent rounds.

Most importantly he and Mercedes will take great heart from having proved that the upgrades they brought to Malaysia are genuinely delivering and prove the correct direction for next year’s model. “The car was a beast,” said Antonelli.

What was striking in Qatar was the extent to which the upgrades have delivered, with the car fearsome through predominantly medium- and high-speed corners of the Lusail circuit, to the extent that none of their rivals could even come close. Until Russell’s problem the pair were all but untouchable.

Mercedes’ step forward has been masked to a certain extent at recent tracks but this was evidence that they are finishing the season with a margin not dissimilar to that with which they opened it. Red Bull have done a magnificent job in catching up but the fundamental strength of the Mercedes was all too clear once more in Qatar.

George Russell talks to the media after the race. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

The race had belonged to Mercedes from the off once Russell held his lead from Antonelli into turn one. They promptly opened a lead and were two seconds clear by lap three with Antonelli right on Russell’s gearbox. The Italian was looking for a way past, ducking and diving behind his team-mate as Russell defended, with Antonelli forced wide at turn four.

Certainly it took Russell by surprise. “Bit different to the morning meeting, but tell me how you want to race,” he told the team. The pair had come dangerously close and clearly concerned, Mercedes immediately intervened, with Wolff telling them not to fight so early in the race.

They duly settled and began extending their lead, six seconds up on Piastri by lap 10.

The virtual safety car was deployed on lap 11 and Mercedes immediately pitted both cars, but Antonelli had to wait with the cars double stacked. Ferrari stayed out, apparently suffering from some indecision and issues with the GPS and Russell emerged behind the two red cars, with Antonelli back in sixth, losing places as he had to wait behind his team-mate.

As the stops shook out, Russell led from Antonelli by eight seconds, with the Italian moving to close up to his team-mate. The rate at which he did so soon made it clear there was an issue. The gap was swiftly down to four seconds with Russell concerned he had some aerodynamic damage from debris.

Antonelli had caught him by lap 31 and the pair were told they were now free to race as long as they kept it clean. Russell stuck doggedly to his task with just enough to hold the place but Mercedes would have to clear the debris during his stop.

He came in on lap 34 and it was, once more, terrifically bad luck – there was polystyrene from a broken marker board, caused when Arvid Lindblad went off and struck it on the opening lap, jammed into the floor under the nose. Mechanics furiously yanked at it but could not clear it all and the stop was painfully slow at 10.3 seconds.

Antonelli’s stop a lap later was swift and clean and he inherited the lead, with 11 seconds on his team-mate. Russell could not do anything, the damage and debris curtailing any hopes he might have had of coming back and he dropped time to Antonelli, having to do his best to stay ahead of Piastri.

Ferrari, intriguingly after all their recent travails, told Leclerc to hold position behind Hamilton in the final laps of the race when the British driver had tyre wear, a decisive use of team orders. Although Leclerc did pointedly weave behind Hamilton to make his position as the faster car clear.

They did finish on station however as Antonelli closed it out by a country mile in front. – Guardian