British prime minister Andy Burnham speaks to the media following an EU-UK Summit on November 20, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Much of the initial focus in Britain on its reset deal with the European Union was on the finer details agreed or, in the case of tuition fees, not agreed at all.

Yet a jocular aside from Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, seemed to better capture the bigger picture of what this whole thing was really about and where things might be headed.

Costa, Britain’s prime minister Andy Burnham and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen walked on stage in Brussels at about 2pm local time for their post-summit press conference.

Costa turned to his right to face “dear Andy” with an invitation that had everybody in the room giggling at a double entendre of ambiguous intention: “You are always welcome in the EU.”

The prime minister, who barely two months ago exploded Britain’s Brexit omerta by suggesting it might seek to rejoin the bloc, couldn’t help joining in with the laughter.

It seemed clear from everything, including the warm onstage body language of the leaders to the striking diplomatic accommodations achieved in the deal text, that Britain probably is indeed “always welcome” in the EU: as a prodigal former member that returns home.

Burnham may have been elected as an MP this summer in one of the most Brexit-supporting constituencies in Britain, but senior Labour sources insist heis a natural, instinctive pro-European. A few in the EU, meanwhile, are still trying to figure him out. But for now at least, the bloc seems willing to give Burnham the benefit of the doubt.

Von der Leyen told Burnham she was willing to “brainstorm” with him about options for Britain’s future relationship with the EU. They could include a full rollback of Brexit and Britain’s re-entry, as called for this week by David Lammy, the man Burnham sacked as the UK’s deputy prime minister in July. Other options might include a return to the single market or customs union, or some other closer arrangement.

[ Burnham begins to unpick Brexit with landmark dealOpens in new window ]

British prime minister Andy Burnham speaks to the media following an EU-UK summit on November 20, 2026, in Brussels, Belgium. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Burnham’s turn at the lectern appeared to further hint at the pro-EU instincts that his Labour allies insist lie at his core: “Incremental steps only get you so far.”

Britain potentially rejoining the EU is as non-incremental a step as can be imagined.

Yet as much as Burnham’s deeper rapprochement with the bloc may excite recidivist Remainers back home, the press conference with Costa and von der Leyen also highlighted how in certain respects, Britain is from Venus while the EU is from Mars.

Costa and von der Leyen spoke in characteristically gushing terms about the EU’s broader aims and values. Yet when Burnham got his turn, he launched straight into the same sort of transactional, economic analysis of Britain’s dealings with the EU that always highlights how far removed from the bloc’s heart Britain’s head often is.

Burnham spoke first not of Britain’s reclaiming its sense of partnership with the EU, but of how the deal would help to pump £17 billion into Britain’s flaccid economy and bring down prices at Marks & Spencer and the uber-British supermarket chain Morrisons.

The continental European journalists in the room must have been scratching their heads at that one. But Burnham wasn’t talking to the Europeans in the room. He was talking to voters back home in Britain about how the EU can still be good for them.

“The British people will be the boss of what happens next,” said Burnham, a favourite mantra of his over recent weeks that, to some, sounds like an exhortation to re-run the Brexit referendum.

At one stage, Costa turned to Burnham and praised him as “dear Andy”. It is barely three-and-a-half years since von der Leyen turned to “dear Rishi” (Sunak), one of Burnham’s litany of recent predecessors, in the Guildhall in Windsor as they introduced its eponymous Framework deal as the answer to all of Britain’s Brexit woes.

Times have changed. So has many Britons’ understanding of the ramifications of Brexit.

[ What’s in the EU-UK reset deal?Opens in new window ]