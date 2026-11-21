People protest outside the closing plenary session on the final day of the Cop31 in Turkey. Photograph: Getty

Talks at the Cop31 climate summit have hit a potentially fatal impasse with countries still divided over whether and how to reference fossil fuels in the final agreement.

It is understood the EU is prepared to walk away without an agreement rather than accept weak wording.

A third draft text of the agreement – or cover decision – was due to be presented on Saturday morning, before 9am local time in Turkey (6am Irish time).

However, by lunchtime it had still not appeared and the summit, scheduled to finish on Friday evening, was well into overtime.

The deadlock is centred chiefly on an insistence by the EU and other individual countries that the cover decision acknowledges fossil fuels as the cause of climate change and restates the 2023 Cop28 commitment to transition away from them.

There has been little progress on that 2023 pledge and this summit was presented as the one to get countries moving.

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Omitting any reference to it, as the second draft text issued on Thursday proposed, would be considered by the EU a backward step and unacceptable against a backdrop of ever worsening climate change.

It is understood the EU wants to make fossil fuel wording a red line issue but is consulting two key negotiating blocs – the small island developing states (Sids) and least developed countries (LDCs) – to gauge their views.

LDCs and Sids have ties with oil-producing countries that want fossil fuels references omitted. The EU does not want to block a cover decision if poor nations believe they would be made more vulnerable without some form of agreement.

Rough draft texts in circulation early on Saturday suggested a compromise was on offer that would still exclude fossil fuel wording but would also delete controversial wording backing carbon capture and storage (CCS).

CCS is an unproven technology much promoted by oil-producing countries who claim they will be able to suck emissions back out of the atmosphere and store them indefinitely, so reducing the need to eradicate fossil fuels.

Several EU countries, including France, Spain, the Netherlands and Ireland, have been particularly strong in refusing that suggestion, arguing they cannot leave Turkey with an agreement that fudges why there is a climate crisis.

It may not be up to the EU to shape the outcome, however, as Panama is still saying it will firmly block any proposed final text that does not reference fossil fuels.

Cop agreements must be reached by consensus but can be passed even if some countries do not signal support, so long as no one nation actively objects.

If there is no final agreement, all issues get pushed to Cop32, which is to be hosted by Ethiopia next year.