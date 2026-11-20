British prime minister Andy Burnham with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Antonio Costa in Brussels on Friday. Photograph: Yves Herman/AFP via Getty Images

British prime minister Andy Burnham on Friday agreed a long-awaited deal to start unpicking Brexit, but the EU said the deal would only be implemented if the UK agreed to charge European students the same tuition fees as their British peers.

Downing Street said the summit deal “is done,” but acknowledged that “talks will continue on some areas”, a reference to continuing discussions about tuition fees.

The British prime minister was at the EU summit in Brussels to kick off a process that he has said could ultimately lead to the UK applying to rejoin the bloc or the single market.

But in a reminder that the EU will strike a hard bargain, Burnham was told he must offer “equal treatment” on tuition fees for EU students within six months, a move expected to cost several hundred million pounds.

But France subsequently softened its stance, and EU negotiators expect the UK to agree to rights to be consulted on the bloc’s laws.

“The French have climbed down the Himalayas compared to yesterday,” said one EU diplomat. “It’s peace in our time.” Burnham arrived in Brussels on Thursday evening with British officials confident a deal will be signed at a UK-EU summit on Friday.

It will involve freer trade in food and drink between the two sides, the relinking of UK and EU carbon markets, a youth experience scheme and closer co-operation on tackling illicit migration.

UK officials will have a role advising – but not voting – on EU laws in areas such as agriculture and food standards, which Britain will have to follow after implementing the deal.

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One British official said EU member states had shifted towards the UK position on “decision shaping” on Thursday evening. “Things have warmed up,” the official added.

Brussels and London also struck a compromise on higher education after the EU dropped its demand that European students attending UK universities pay the same tuition fees as their British counterparts. EU students currently pay higher fees.

The European Commission said it would accept a discount that meant European students would pay less than now, but covering the cost of their courses, according to two EU diplomats. EU member states are expected to endorse the fees arrangement.

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This would pave the way for the UK and EU to sign agreements on easing trade in food, the relinking of carbon markets, and a youth experience scheme.

But the EU will not implement the agreements until the UK has introduced the planned cut in tuition fees for European students, which is expected to happen within the next six months.

Burnham’s allies hope a positive outcome from the summit will create a benign atmosphere for the national “conversation” that he wants to have about Britain’s future in Europe, including the possibility of rejoining the EU.

Burnham said on Thursday that a deal would help ordinary voters and business. “There’s the possibility of lower food prices, I can’t turn my back on that,” he said. “Lower costs for business. Cutting red tape and a really big win potentially – more collaboration on immigration. A Channel action plan, which is a really big deal if we can land that tomorrow.”

British prime minister Andy Burnham: said a UK-EU deal would help ordinary voters and business. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Getty Images

EU diplomats said the UK had agreed to offer 100,000 places on a new youth experience scheme, up from its original 50,000 proposal, allowing 18- to 32-year-olds to live and study in each other’s countries. The two sides also compromised on a commitment to joint action to protect supply chains in the planned summit communiqué, the diplomats added.

The EU has been demanding that the possibility of UK access to the bloc’s “made in Europe” scheme – which is intended to protect its industry from Chinese competitors – would require Britain to match European trade and investment measures against China, including on tariffs on electric vehicles.

Both EU and UK officials said negotiations on the reset deal had been hard-fought, with Burnham’s recent warm public overtures towards the bloc not leading to a softening of positions behind closed doors.

Although the UK and the EU are due to agree to re-link their carbon trading markets, which were severed at Brexit, British businesses are expected to have to wait until 2028 before being exempted from the bloc’s carbon border taxes.

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Frank Aaskov, director of climate change policy at the trade body UK Steel, said industry would be disappointed that British negotiators had failed to get Brussels to grant an exemption based on a political commitment to re-link carbon pricing schemes.

Adam Berman, director of policy at Energy UK, another industry lobby group, said delays to an exemption would mean British businesses facing higher taxes on exports to their largest market, increased electricity costs and elevated risks of product dumping on the British market.

Professional services groups are also bracing for disappointment after calling for an easing of post-Brexit restrictions on lawyers, accountants and other service providers to practise in the EU while on short work trips.

People familiar with the talks said UK efforts to lobby Brussels to improve professional mobility and include exchange schemes for young lawyers and accountants in the youth experience scheme had been rebuffed by the EU.

The UK government said it would not comment on live negotiations. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited