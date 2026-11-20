Far-right activist Daniel Thomas, also known as "Danny Tommo", addressing protesters at a demonstration in London. Photograph: Benjamin Cremel/AFP via Getty Images

The far-right agitator Daniel Thomas has been sentenced to 15 months in jail after slashing a dinghy that had been carrying asylum seekers in the English Channel.

Judge Newton-Price described Thomas as a “publicity seeker” who had interfered with the work of law enforcement officers and lifesavers.

The judge said: “This offence amounted to a flagrant interference and a deliberate disruption of the legitimate activities of the border force, the coastguard and RNLI [Royal National Lifeboat Institution] volunteers.”

He added: “Those organisations perform essential roles in policing the maritime border. They do necessary, highly sensitive and very difficult jobs. Their work should not be interrupted by a publicity seeker slashing with a knife at a boat that they were trying to recover.”

[ Who is ‘Danny Tommo’, the man behind anti-migrant protests on England’s south coast?Opens in new window ]

Thomas, the founder of the anti-migration group Patriot Platform, had taken a boat out into the English Channel and observed asylum seekers in a dinghy being assisted by the RNLI, Border Force and French coastguard on September 22nd.

He asked for his boat to be steered towards the rigid-hulled inflatable boat, and armed himself with a knife as rescue crews approached the dinghy and a French man boarded it.

Newton-Price said Thomas had slashed the boat about eight times and his actions would have alarmed anyone close at hand.

The judge said the fact the incident was livestreamed meant there must have been a “high degree of planning or premeditation”. He said the video was intended to be seen by a large audience on social media and replayed.

Thomas appeared from Winchester prison in Hampshire via video link. He made the sign of the cross at the start of the hearing and did not watch the livestream when it was shown in court. He slumped in his chair as the sentence was handed down.

Leader of the self styled Patriot Platform, Danny Tommo, led a group of men in balaclavas to the Daily Mail offices to "peacefully protest" against the paper's reporting of his mother's details. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

Joel Smith, prosecuting, said aggravating features of the offence included that it took place on the “high seas” and while law enforcement officers were investigating potential immigration offences and RNLI volunteers were carrying out humanitarian work.

Smith said Thomas had five previous convictions, including public order offences, being carried in a stolen vehicle and fraud, and had been sentenced in 2016 to two years in jail for kidnap. Simon Pentol, defending, described it as a “unique” case but said Thomas had not been charged with a racially motivated, terrorist or public order offence.

Pentol said: “The political element or landscape should be viewed though a very narrow prism.”

He told the court the incident began as “reportage” and the criminal damage was what Thomas had called a “spur of the moment opportunity”. Pentol said: “It was not premeditated. This was performative activism.” He added that the knife was not Thomas’s but was part of the boat’s equipment.

[ The affluent English village that declared independence to stop an asylum centreOpens in new window ]

Pentol said Thomas had four children and was the sole provider for the family, and ran a successful business.

After slashing the dinghy with the knife, Thomas could be heard saying: “This is what needs to happen to everyone in these boats. Right, you’re on English territory. This is England; this is not France any more. Get off the boat; you have time to get off the boat. This is not France. Take them back.” He also said: “Traitors.”

The incident was captured on Thomas’s livestream and the 37-year-old, also known as Danny Tommo, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Portsmouth crown court via video link from prison.

After footage of the incident emerged, Thomas’s actions were condemned as violent and dangerous by the refugee charities Stand Up to Racism and the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants.

According to the RNLI, the rescued asylum seekers had been onboard the dinghy for 36 hours, which was thought to be the longest time small-boat passengers had spent crossing the Channel.

The RNLI said there were concerns for their deteriorating health and fears of a “catastrophic failure” of the dinghy. The French coastguard said about 60 people on a small boat had spent more than 33 hours at sea “in precarious conditions” and refusing help as they were “determined to take all risks to reach the United Kingdom”. - Guardian