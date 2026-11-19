Britain's prime minister Andy Burnham with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during a meeting on the sidelines of the European Political Community in Dublin last week. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/AFP via Getty Images

After several weeks of talking up the idea of rolling back at least some of Brexit, Andy Burnham is coming to Brussels.

The UK prime minister and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are set to ink an EU-UK deal that would sweep away post-Brexit customs checks on agri-food products, link carbon and emissions trading schemes and create a youth mobility programme allowing young Britons to live, work and travel in the EU, and vice versa.

What Burnham is due to sign on Friday is, really, his predecessor Keir Starmer’s deal. The broad outline of what’s on the table, from the sanitary and phytosanitary agreement to a youth experience scheme, was all being negotiated under the initial “reset” that Starmer pursued after Labour returned to Government.

Burnham is thinking bigger. He has spent the last couple of months flying kites to test public appetite for a bolder rapprochement, inching the door open to the UK rejoining the EU single market, the customs union or maybe even full union membership. Britain had lost more than it gained from leaving it all, he said this week.

Burnham has said he will lay out various options for the long-term relationship after this EU-UK deal is signed. Managing the inevitable domestic pushback will be important.

A while back, a UK government adviser asked me how Brussels had reacted to Burnham’s suggestion that Britain might one day “go all the way” and rejoin the EU. The truth is the flare sent up from London barely registered over here.

These days, you can go weeks without hearing mention of Brexit, or the UK, inside the EU’s institutions and the broader Brussels political bubble. “Let’s see how far Burnham proposes to go,” is the general sentiment among diplomats and officials over here. No one is getting too excited yet.

Agreeing to be part of the EU single market would help undo the economic damage Brexit inflicted when the UK separated from the large trading bloc. Britain’s relationship to the EU would be put on the same footing as Norway and Iceland.

That means following a whole host of rules and regulations negotiated in Brussels, without getting any say over how they are crafted. Becoming a “rule taker” would be very difficult for London to stomach.

For that reason, a “halfway house” option probably won’t fly, said Charles Grant, director of the Centre for European Reform think tank. “The real choice is between muddling through or trying to rejoin,” he thinks. “This may fizzle out in a year or two,” he said of Burnham’s mooted European pivot.

[ Andy Burnham wants the UK back in the EU. But does Ireland?Opens in new window ]

EU and UK negotiators have committed to work out a deal on tuition fees at a later date, most likely by next spring. That one could test relations.

EU governments want to end the practice of European students being charged sky-high international tuition fees when studying in UK universities, but the British third-level education sector says it cannot do without the extra cash.

There are other areas where the UK and EU member states can do more together.

European leaders rightly put a big focus on defence and security policy when they meet in Brussels. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 changed the game. Governments are racing to tool up their militaries and, importantly, spend more together on common projects.

One point that is rarely commented on when people mention Brexit is the defence dimension. The UK’s exit from the union meant one of Europe’s biggest military powers was suddenly outside the EU club.

Talks to allow the UK to take part in the EU’s “Safe” plan – which encourages joint weapons procurement – collapsed in a row over money. That’s a gap that Burnham and EU leaders are keen to focus on patching up.

[ ‘We’ll be out there’: The volunteers who patch up Ukraine after Russia strikesOpens in new window ]

Closer co-operation on tariffs and trade policy would be another area where the two could align, to present a united front in the event either starts getting strong-armed by China or the Trump administration.

The EU has become more economically protectionist since the UK ducked out the door. That’s a combination of greater French influence no longer being checked by the free market British tradition, and the fact that governments are alive to the risk intense Chinese competition will hollow out their domestic manufacturing industries.

The UK government is anxious that its businesses are not shut out from proposed “Made in Europe” rules to funnel public funding towards strategic sectors closest to home.

There’s a fierce reluctance to allow the British to “cherry-pick” the benefits of membership from outside the union. The French, in particular, will always want to extract some pain elsewhere for any concessions.

Maybe Burnham has realised that trying to nick the odd cherry here and there is no good to him.