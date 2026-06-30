Four changes to Ireland Under-20 side for clash with Argentina

Jack Deegan comes into the Ireland side for Thursday's match against Argentina at the World Rugby Junior World Championship. Photograph: Levan Verdzeuli/Inpho

Ireland head coach Andrew Browne has made four changes from the side beaten by England for Thursday’s World Rugby Junior World Championship encounter against Argentina at the Avchala Stadium in Tbilisi (12.30, Irish time).

Jack Deegan, a try scorer when coming on as a replacement at half-time against England, comes in at outside centre, while Tom Wood gets the starting 10 jersey. Garryowen’s Joe Finn is named alongside Donnacha McGuire in the secondrow, while Shannon openside flanker Alex Lautsou will wear the seven shirt.

Centre Rob Carney, outhalf Charlie O’Shea, secondrow Dylan McNeice and Ben Blaney, all of whom started last Saturday, are named in the replacements. Argentina hammered the USA in their opening fixture. Thursday’s match is live on Premier Sports and RugbyPass TV.

IRELAND UNDER-20: Noah Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster); Charlie Molony (UCD/Leinster), Jack Deegan (Blackrock/Leinster), James O’Leary (UCC/Munster), Daniel Ryan (Corinthians/Connacht); Tom Wood (Garryowen/Munster), Christopher Barrett (UCC/Munster); Max Doyle (UCD/Leinster), Rian Handley (Old Wesley/Leinster), Sami Bishti (UCD/Leinster, capt); Joe Finn (Garryowen/Munster), Donnacha McGuire (UCD/Leinster); Josh Neill (Old Wesley/Leinster), Alex Lautsou (Shannon/Munster), Diarmaid O’Connell (Corinthians/Connacht).

Replacements: Duinn Maguire (UCD/Leinster), Adam Cooper (Buccaneers/Connacht), Blake McClean (Instonians/Ulster), Dylan McNeice (UCD/Leinster), Ben Blaney (Terenure/Leinster), James O’Dwyer (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Charlie O’Shea (UCC/Munster), Rob Carney (Cashel/Munster).