US envoys arrive in Qatar, but progress on Iran peace talks remain in doubt

Iranians walk past a billboard at the Enghelab Square in Tehran on Tuesday. Photograph: Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA

Top US envoys who have arrived in Doha will not hold a high-level meeting with Iran, a Qatari official said on Tuesday, casting doubt on the progress of efforts to bring a lasting halt to the ​Iran war and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Instead, there will be technical talks this week on issues including regional security that could later be elevated to senior level, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari told a media briefing.

The arrival of US president Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff in Doha on Tuesday followed exchanges of fire over the weekend that tested the June 17th interim accord between the US and ​Iran.

The 14-point pact allowed 60 days for the two sides to negotiate a permanent truce in the conflict that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28th and to resolve issues including the future ⁠of Iran’s nuclear programme.

The conflict disrupted global trade in oil and other goods, exposed Gulf states to Iranian drone and missile fire and killed thousands of people, ‌the ‌vast ​majority of them in Iran and Lebanon.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said dialogue with mediator Qatar on the implementation of the interim deal, including on the release of frozen Iranian assets, was likely to take place in Doha on Wednesday.

“No meeting at any ⁠level with the American side has been scheduled for the coming days,” ​he said.

The White House had said on Monday that Kushner and Witkoff would hold “high-level meetings”, ​with technical discussions to continue on the sidelines.

The exact timing of the technical talks was not immediately clear.

“We have a track on the nuclear side, you have a track on the economic ‌and state performance issue, you have a track on security and the ​regional security,” said Ansari.

Despite the uncertainty over diplomatic moves, oil prices have fallen on the de-escalation since the weekend and are set for their biggest quarterly loss since ⁠the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

After the war ⁠began four months ago, maritime traffic through the ​Strait of Hormuz, which previously carried about a fifth of the global trade in oil and liquefied natural gas, came to a virtual standstill.

Iran has since sought to exert control over the strait alongside Oman, which lies across the waterway, saying it plans to charge fees to ships to use it and obstructing vessels that stray outside defined paths.

Since Thursday, the US has accused Iran of hitting at least two commercial ships with missiles or drones, and bombed Iranian military facilities in response.

Iran in turn launched missiles and drones at US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain on Sunday, with both sides accusing each other of breaking the ceasefire.

The war pushed up global inflation and has put Trump under political pressure domestically before midterm elections in November that will determine control of the US Congress.

On Monday, the White House said Trump ‌had authorised a temporary suspension of some duties ⁠on imports of phosphate fertiliser from Morocco, as US farmers grapple with shortages and shipments of fertiliser through the Strait of Hormuz are expected to return to pre-conflict levels only gradually.

In ‌Iran, where the theocratic leadership survived the war but faces domestic anger over a battered economy, two members of the Revolutionary Guards were killed in what the elite force described as a “terrorist” shooting in a western province.

The ​interim deal between the US and Iran also provides for an end to the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed militant group ​Hizbullah in Lebanon.

But Lebanon’s powerful parliament speaker Nabih Berri, an ally of Hizbullah, cast doubt on a separate, US-brokered framework deal between Lebanon and Israel to halt that war.

Analysts said the deal risks entrenching a stalemate by tying Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon to Hizbullah’s disarmament. – Reuters