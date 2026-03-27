Trump may send a further 10,000 troops to Middle East. Why?

Additional US troop may give US president Donald Trump more leverage in negotiations but they also leave him with the option of doubling down on military force. Photograph: Kenny Holston/The New York Times

The US is weighing sending a further 10,000 troops to the Middle East. Why?

These troops would reinforce the 50,000 troops already in place, including Marine expeditionary units and soldiers from the US army’s 82nd Airborne Division. The additional deployment is meant to increase pressure on Iran to reach a deal acceptable to Washington and, if this fails, to provide the US with the option of mounting ground operations to capture key Iranian assets.

Why is taking over an island in the Strait of Hormuz strategically important?

The US seeks to seize Kharg island in the Gulf from which 90 per cent of Iran’s oil is exported. Kharg hosts oil infrastructure, staff and a military facility that has been attacked by the US without striking oil installations.

What are the risks US troops could face?

Iran has fortified Kharg and increased the number of troops on the island and in the region. These forces would aim to resist a US assault, which could involve an amphibious landing by Marines, air drops by paratroopers or a combination of the two, according to the US military newspaper Stars and Stripes. If US troops do take over the island, they would be certain to become a target for Iranian drones and missiles.

What is the status of ‘negotiations’ between the US and Iran?

While there are no direct negotiations, Pakistan has been brokering indirect talks enabling the sides to exchange messages, Pakistani foreign minister Ishaq Dar said. Oman, Egypt, and other regional countries have also been involved.

What does the 15-point plan include?

Iran would cease uranium enrichment, export its stockpile of enriched uranium, dismantle its nuclear facilities and allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to ensure Iran does not attempt to revive its nuclear programme.

Is there any common ground in this plan?

The 15-point plan has been rejected by Iran, which has called for a permanent end to the conflict and compensation for destruction wreaked by US-Israeli attacks.

Hormuz

Trump has spoken of a ‘present’ in the form of eight oil tankers being allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Is there evidence of this?

Trump appears to be referring to Iran’s decision to allow 10 Pakistan-flagged tankers to sail through the strait. In fact, the strait has not been totally closed. Nearly 100 ships have been permitted to pass through it since the war broke out, including Chinese and Indian oil tankers. All but US and allied ships have been allowed to transit. A $2 million toll has been charged for passage in some cases. Daily traffic has fallen by 95 per cent since the US-Israeli war on Iran was launched on February 28th.