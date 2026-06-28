Israel destroys Hizbullah underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu says the military will remain in the ‘security zone’ and ‘continue to destroy terrorist infrastructure’. Photograph: EPA

The ‌Israeli military has destroyed underground infrastructure used by Lebanese militant group Hizbullah in a village ‌in southern Lebanon, according to a joint statement by the Israeli prime minister and defence minister ​on Sunday.

The US was informed in advance of the attack, which targeted a 200-metre (656-ft) tunnel in the town of Majdal Zoun, according to the statement from Israeli prime minister ​Binyamin Netanyahu and defence minister Israel Katz.

The Israeli statement said the tunnel contained hundreds ⁠of weapons and launchers.

The attack comes hours after the Israeli military ‌said ‌it struck ​ Hizbullah militants armed with rocket-propelled grenades, and struck a rocket launcher in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon.

A ⁠US-brokered security agreement, which ​was agreed on between Lebanon and Israel ​on Friday, provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from some parts ‌of southern Lebanon, alongside the deployment of ​the Lebanese army. But Israeli forces would be permitted to remain ⁠in an expanded security zone for ⁠the time ​being.

Hizbullah leader Naim Qassem rejected the agreement, describing it as a surrender to Israel. He said the group would continue its armed resistance.

Netanyahu’s statement late on Sunday said the Israeli military would remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon and “continue to destroy terrorist infrastructure, remove threats from the northern communities, ‌and safeguard the security of ⁠Israel’s citizens”.

More than a million Lebanese have been driven from their homes by the conflict that has run in ‌parallel with the wider Iran war. Hizbullah and Iran say Washington pledged to end hostilities ​in Lebanon as part of its memorandum of understanding ​signed two weeks ago to end the wider war. – Reuters