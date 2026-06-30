Former Fianna Fáil minister David Andrews dies aged 91

David Andrews (left) greeting fellow TD Sean Doherty at a Fianna Fail constituency conference in 1985. Andrews, a former minister, has died at the age of 91. File photograph: Matt Kavanagh

Former minister for foreign affairs David Andrews, who has died at the age of 91, left “an enormous footprint” on Irish life, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

The Fianna Fáil politician represented Dún Laoghaire in the Dáil from his election in 1965 until he stepped down at the 2002 general election.

He twice served as minister for foreign affairs, from 1992-1993 and 1997-2000, and was a junior minister in the department during Ireland’s first presidency of the Council of the European Union in 1977.

He also held cabinet positions in the Departments of Defence and the Marine and served as government chief whip.

Martin said he was “very sorry to learn of the death” of his friend and party colleague.

“David was one of a generation of Irish public representatives who were big personalities with a big vision for the development of their country and who left an enormous footprint,” he said in a statement.

“I was lucky to have served in government with David, and saw first-hand his intelligence, his work rate and commitment to peace, along with his decisiveness, his wit and good humour.

“Outside of politics, David was a barrister of repute and campaigned for a number of human rights cases, including the Birmingham Six and Guildford Four. He was warm, engaging and great company. I greatly appreciated his wisdom and advice during our conversations.”

During his ministerial career, Andrews led campaigns for ratification of the Maastricht and Amsterdam treaties and obtained a seat for Ireland on the UN Security Council.

After his political career, he served as chairman of the Irish Red Cross, during which time he highlighted humanitarian crises in Somalia, Darfur and East Timor.

He was in 2006 awarded the medal of the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur, France’s most prestigious national order.

Andrews came from a well-known political family – his father, Todd Andrews, was a prominent republican during the War of Independence and the Civil War, as well as a big figure in the Free State, serving as chairman or managing director of the Irish Tourist Association, the ESB, Bord na Móna, CIE and as chairman of the RTÉ Authority.

His mother, Mary Coyle, was an active member of Cumann na mBan, and spent time in Kilmainham Jail.

He is survived by his wife Annette and their five children, including his sons, Fianna Fáil Dublin MEP Barry Andrews and comedian Dave McSavage, and daughters Mary, Sinéad and Claire. He was an uncle of former RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy and Sinn Féin Senator Chris Andrews.

Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris said Andrews “gave decades of service to public life in Ireland” and “played a central role in a pivotal time for this country”, including during the negotiations that led to the Belfast Agreement in 1998.

“This was an achievement that continues to shape peace and stability on this island for which we are all very grateful,” Harris said in a statement.

Fianna Fáil MEPs Billy Kelleher, Cynthia Ní Mhurchú and Barry Cowen offered their sympathies to Barry Andrews, their colleague in the European Parliament.

“David was a towering giant of Irish politics. His commitment to Ireland, Fianna Fáil, his constituency of Dún Laoghaire, and the values that underpinned his politics were well-known and respected across the political aisle,” Kelleher said in a statement.