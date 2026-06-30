Courts

Jury in Noah Donohoe inquest sent out to consider verdict

Missing Belfast school boy was found dead in storm drain in June 2020

Noah Donohoe, whose body was found in a storm drain in Belfast in June 2020, after he had been missing for six days
Noah Donohoe, whose body was found in a storm drain in Belfast in June 2020, after he had been missing for six days
Tue Jun 30 2026 - 10:521 MIN READ

The jury in the inquest into the death of Belfast school boy Noah Donohoe has been sent out to consider its findings.

The 14-year-old was found naked in a storm drain in the city in June 2020 after being missing for six days.

Following an inquest lasting almost six months, the jury of eight men and two women, has been tasked with unanimously agreeing responses to 10 questions, including to agree the date of Noah’s death and whether any errors made by police contributed to his death.

Coroner Mr Justice Rooney told the jury it “must decide the case solely on the evidence you have seen and heard in this court, rather than guesswork or any rumours you may have heard”.

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He added the jury is “under no pressure of time”, “you must take as long as you need to discuss the issue”. - PA

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