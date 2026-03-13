US ‘unfortunately’ eases Russia oil sanctions; Macron says move ‘in no way’ justified

Main Points

Donald Trump threatens Iran after new wave of attacks on Gulf states and Israel

Iran has launched multiple attacks on Gulf Arab states, including dozens of drones at Saudi Arabia, following warnings from its new supreme leader about hosting American bases.

The strikes were launched early Friday after US President Donald Trump threatened a major new retaliation.

“Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today,” Mr Trump wrote in a social media post. “Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth.”

The comments came the day after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to “not refrain from avenging the blood” of Iranians killed, and warned Gulf Arab nations to shut US bases, saying the notion of American protection was “nothing more than a lie”.

Intense air strikes landed around Iran’s capital, Tehran, early Friday, just before rallies were due to begin for the annual Quds Day event in support of Palestinians. Despite the attacks, thousands of people took to the streets chanting “death to Israel” and “death to America”.

Six crew members feared dead falling US military aircraft crash

A ‌US military refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on ‌Thursday in an incident US Central Command said involved ​another aircraft but was not the result of hostile or friendly fire.

The United States has ​sent a large number of aircraft into the ⁠Middle East to take part in ‌operations ‌against ​Iran.

In a statement, US Central Command said it was ⁠carrying out rescue ​efforts after the US ​KC-135 refuelling aeroplane went down. The ‌second aircraft landed safely.

“The ​incident occurred in friendly airspace during ⁠Operation Epic Fury, and ⁠rescue ​efforts are ongoing,” the statement said, using the name of the US operation against Iran.

US move lifting Russian oil sanctions temporarily angers allies.

The United States has issued a 30-day waiver for countries to buy sanctioned Russian ‌oil and petroleum products currently stranded at sea.

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said the move, announced on Thursday, was a step to stabilise global energy markets roiled by the Iran war.

Bessent said it was “unfortunate” the move could benefit Russia but maintained it was only for the short term.

Moscow claimed on Friday it was “increasingly inevitable” that Washington would lift sanctions. The US is “effectively acknowledging the obvious: without Russian oil, the global energy market cannot remain stable”, Russia’s economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev wrote on Telegram.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, after participating in a call with G7 leaders on Wednesday to discuss the impact of the Iran war on oil and gas markets, said now was not the time to relax sanctions against Russia.

The paralysis of the strait of Hormuz “in no way” justifies lifting sanctions on Russia, French president Emmanuel Macron said after the call with other G7 leaders about the economic ramifications of the war in Iran.

Smoke rises above Dubai on March 13, 2026. Explosions rattled buildings in Dubai and a large cloud of smoke hung over a central area of the Middle East financial hub on March 13, AFP correspondents said. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images) /

The Iranian national team’s response to Donald Trump:



“The World Cup is a historic and international event, and its organizer is FIFA—not any single country. The Iranian national team also qualified for this event with authority and through consecutive victories, becoming one of… https://t.co/ujCqudVpLF pic.twitter.com/oWIKWW8a1l — Erfan Hoseiny 🇮🇷🇦🇪 (@Eri1806) March 12, 2026

The Government has signed an updated defence agreement with Britain designed to bolster maritime co-operation in tackling activity by the Russian “shadow fleet”.

The defence memorandum of understanding us due to be announced on the fringes of the United Kingdom-Ireland summit being held in Cork on Friday.

British prime minister Keir Starmer flew to Cork on Thursday where he was met by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, after first visiting Northern Ireland where he met the First and Deputy First Ministers.

It is understood that Minister for Defence Helen McEntee and UK defence secretary John Healey signed the defence memorandum earlier this week, which is an update to a 2015 agreement between the two countries.

Small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) have called on the Government to introduce contingency plans to alleviate the impact of fuel price increases as a result of the war in the Middle East.

The Irish Small and Medium Enterprises (Isme) said many SMEs are being “disproportionately affected” by the spike in fuel prices, with businesses across the retail and hospitality sectors facing particularly heavy energy bills.

The group warned that if the current fuel cost crisis persists, many businesses will have “little choice” but to pass these rising costs on to their customers or consumers.

“Essential service providers, including nursing homes and childcare facilities, are under significant strain as they cannot reduce energy consumption without compromising the care provided to vulnerable people and young children,” Isme said.

“Therefore, Isme is calling on the Government to give serious consideration to measures that will mitigate the impact of rising fuel costs and to ensure a contingency plan is in place to support SMEs if the crisis continues or escalates further.”

Isme chief executive Neil McDonnell said SMEs are being “hit hardest” by rising fuel costs, particularly those in energy-intensive sectors such as retail and hospitality.

“For many SMEs in Ireland, energy is not a discretionary expense, it is fundamental to keeping their doors open and serving their customers,” he said.