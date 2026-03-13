Starmer, Martin stress need for security and economic co-operation at summit in Cork

Britain's prime minister Keir Starmer is greeted by Taoiseach Micheál Martin ahead of a plenary session at Fota House in Cork on Friday. Photograph: Getty

Irish co-ordination with the UK was key to “underpin” economic and broader security in a “challenging and uncertain world”, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Martin was speaking during opening remarks at the plenary session of the UK-Ireland summit at Fota House, in Co Cork on Friday. The meeting was attended by British prime minister Keir Starmer as well as Tánaiste Simon Harris and several Cabinet Ministers from both governments.

The Taoiseach said a defence agreement signed between the UK and Ireland earlier this week would help protect critical subsea infrastructure and enable co-operation on cybersecurity “and more general security issues”.

“That level of co-ordination is very important to underpin and guarantee our economic security but broader security in a very, very challenging and uncertain world.”

In his opening remarks, Starmer said the UK-Ireland relationship was in “a very good place” since the first post-Brexit summit between the two governments, which was held in Wirral, England, last year.

“The context at the moment is one where we have to work ever more closely as key partners,” he said, pointing to collaboration in repatriating citizens from both countries stranded by conflict in the Gulf region.

“We do know how worried people are in both of our countries about the impact of the conflict generally. They want to see us doing all we can to de-escalate,” Starmer said, adding that both governments understood that cost of living was the number one issue for households.

“We can go further and we’ve got the ambition to go further on defence and security,” Starmer said, referring to his speech earlier this year at the Munich security conference which argued Europe needed to “step up” and spend more on defence.

“That’s got to be co-ordinated, we’ve got to collaborate, otherwise we won’t get strategically what we need when it comes to defence and security.”

He pointed to joint work on cyber and maritime security, saying it was “vital” to move that work forward, pointing to undersea infrastructure in the Irish Sea and northeast Atlantic.

“In light of the conflict in Iran, it is really important that we work ever more closely together and liaise,” he said.

Starmer said that on Thursday night, RAF Typhoon jets had extended their actions intercepting drones heading toward Bahrain as well as Cyprus. He said that petrol retailers and energy suppliers were meeting UK cabinet ministers in Downing Street on Friday to “press them on what they’re doing to keep prices down”.

“We’ve got to do everything we can to make sure there’s no profiteering,” he said.

He emphasised research links, technological partnerships and investment in energy infrastructure between the UK and Ireland.

Pointing to the fallout from the Ukraine war and the conflict in the gulf, Starmer said: “You can see that when it comes to energy our ability to collaborate and co-operate for energy security… is critical as we go forward.”

With an agenda focused on trade and security issues, as well as seeking a post-Brexit diplomatic “reset”, both heads of government sought during public comments to emphasise co-ordination with allies in a time of international disruption.

Starmer announced inward investments to the UK from Irish companies worth about £900 million (€1 billion) during the visit, which the British embassy in Dublin said would create 850 jobs. Both governments pointed to trade flows worth nearly €2 billion a week between the two economies.

The governments also signed off on a renewed defence agreement, which was billed as an effort to bolster maritime co-operation in the face of threats from Russian shadow fleet vessels.

The agreement, which renews a 2015 memorandum of understanding on defence, will focus particularly on maritime, cyber defence and security, information sharing and joint procurement initiatives.

Before the summit itself, the Taoiseach and prime minister met business leaders and youth groups, visited the Tyndall research institute in Cork and attended a cultural reception in the city on Thursday evening.