Trevor Dietz, manager of Fontaines DC and ‘the sixth member of the band’, has died

Trevor Dietz, manager of Dublin band Fontaines DC, has been remembered as the “sixth member of the band” following his death.

In a statement on social media the band said that they were “utterly heartbroken” in the wake of Dietz’s death.

“We are utterly heartbroken to let you know that on Sunday, June 7th, we lost our dear friend and manager Trevor,” the statement read.

“Trevor was beside us from the beginning of our journey as a band, we have never known Fontaines DC without him, the sixth member of the band. He cared passionately for us and for what was fair and right in the wider world. He was fearless in his beliefs. We will miss him always.”

The band asked that fans respect the privacy of the Dietz family and the group at this “terribly difficult time”.

Dietz signed Fontaines DC in 2016 and oversaw their rise from a group of music students at BIMM (British and Irish Modern Music Institute) in the Liberties, to Grammy and Mercury Prize nominated artists.

He was a graduate of Belvedere College and started working in Dublin’s music scene in 2001. He began working with Workman’s in 2010 and ran club nights on bank holiday Sundays, which showcased unsigned music acts to support new and emerging artists.

While the members of Fontaines DC were still students, Dietz booked them to play at Workman’s on multiple occasions before becoming their manager.

Trevor Dietz with Fontaines DC

Simon Merriman, promoter and director at Singular Artists, shared his condolences saying: “On a personal level, I’m lost for words right now. I’ve known Trev for a long time. He was a huge figure within the Irish music industry and played an enormous role in shaping it for so many people. The impact he had on artists, audiences and those working across the industry cannot be overstated.”

He added: “His legacy will continue to be felt across the Irish music industry for many years to come.”

In a social media post published on Dietz’s personal Instagram account in September, he said “even after 10 years of working with Fontaines DC across five album releases and hundreds of gigs, their songwriting genius, incredible live performances and sheer strength to take on and absolutely smash every single night of such extensive tours, never ceases to blow my mind. Best band in the world”.