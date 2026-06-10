Witness tells Barry Daly murder trial he saw two accused on street with golf clubs

Barry Daly was found dead near his home in the village of Doneraile, Co Cork

The trial of three young people charged with the murder of a postman who suffered catastrophic injuries to his face and head has heard that two of the accused were seen throwing golf clubs over a wall on the night of the alleged offence.

Alex Deady (21), of Glenview, Convent Road, Doneraile in Co Cork, and two juveniles, aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are on trial at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

All three are charged with the murder of father-of-five Barry Daly (44) at Rockview Terrace in Doneraile, on October 12th, 2025.

On Wednesday the trial heard evidence from Seamus Hunter, who said he went to Eily’s Bar in Doneraile on October 11th for post-match celebrations after the local hurling team won a junior final.

Hunter said that when the bar emptied at closing time there was “a lot of fighting on the street” and he tried to calm things down. A short time later he spotted that Alex Deady and another young man had a golf club each.

Hunter said he wanted to defuse the tension. He walked towards Deady and the 17-year-old accused.

“I said ‘Ye can’t be going around with golf clubs’. I got a slap on the nose and a headbutt from [the 17-year-old].”

He said that the two young people went up the street in the direction of the home of Barry Daly.

He later spotted the same two young people carrying golf clubs. The jury heard there was a “third young fella” at this point.

He recalled hearing one of the accused, a juvenile who cannot be named, saying: “We have to get rid of these.”

One of them threw a club over a wall and Deady threw another.

Ray Boland, barrister for the 16-year-old accused, put it to Hunter that he had not seen his client “say or do anything”. He agreed that this was the case.

Under cross-examination by Alice Fawsitt barrister for the 17-year-old accused, Hunter said that he had brought a baseball bat with him because he had a feeling the young men planned to go to the home of Barry Daly with their golf clubs.

“If I encountered lads with golf clubs I would need a weapon myself. I intended to go to Barry’s house to help [Barry]. I suppose in my head I thought something was going on.”

Meanwhile, Oliver Sheehan, the owner of Eily’s Bar, said they stopped serving at 12.30am on October 12th, 2025. He went out to the street when he heard shouting.

“There was a lot of tussles and roaring and shouting. I saw Alex [Deady] with a golf club at the corner of Convent Road and Main Street.”

Sheehan said he asked Deady to give him the golf club, which he then locked in the pub.

Alex Deady and the 17-year-old accused have pleaded not guilty to murder, but guilty to manslaughter. The 16-year-old has pleaded not guilty to murder. The trial continues.