Ireland

Man in his 80s dies following collision with truck in Co Louth

Seventy-five people killed on Irish roads so far this year

A man in his 80s was killed in a Co Louth crash. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
A man in his 80s was killed in a Co Louth crash. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Jack White
Wed Jun 10 2026 - 20:061 MIN READ

A man in his 80s has died following a collision between a truck and a car in Co Louth.

The incident occurred on the N2 at Edmondstown, Ardee, at about 5.40pm on Wednesday.

The driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other injuries were reported and the coroner has been notified, gardaí said.

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The road remained closed on Wednesday evening, they said.

Diversions were put in place for Garda technical staff to carry out an examination of the scene.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area taken between 5pm and 6pm, have been asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station.

As of Wednesday, 75 people have been killed on Irish roads this year, an increase of five when compared to the same period last year.

Drivers accounted for 32 fatalities so far this year, according to Garda figures, followed by pedestrians (19), passengers (13) and motorcyclists (6).

A further four fatalities were cyclists, while one was using an e-scooter.

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Jack White

Jack White

Jack White is a reporter for The Irish Times