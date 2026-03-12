Strait of Hormuz crisis explained: Iran shipping threat could trigger cost-of-living crisis

Smoke rises from the Thai-regisered bulk carrier Mayuree Naree near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday. Photograph: Royal Thai Navy/The New York Times

Since the United States and Israel launched their war on Iran on February 28th, the Strait of Hormuz has become a flashpoint as well as a regional chokepoint.

Where is the Strait of Hormuz, exactly?

The strait stretches between the coasts of Oman and Iran and links the Gulf to the Arabian Sea and global traffic. The strait is 167km long and, at its narrowest, 35km wide. Shipping lanes are just 3.7km wide in each direction.

Why does it matter?

About 20 million barrels of oil, amounting to 20 per cent of the world’s total consumption, pass through the strait daily. The route is used by supertankers carrying oil and gas from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE and Iran. This is valued at $600 billion (€520 billon) a year.

High oil prices could trigger another cost-of-living crisis, as happened after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. A prolonged conflict could also cause a fertiliser supply shortage, risking ​global food security.

What is happening in the strait now?

Since February 28th, maritime traffic has dropped dramatically. Iran has since declared it will “not allow even a single litre of oil” bound for the US, Israel and their allies to cross the strait.

Iranian threats and 13 suspected attacks on three neutral vessels, including the Thai freighter Mayuree Naree, have forced shipping firms and insurers to pause transit through Hormuz.

Following the attacks, Iranian military spokesman Ibrahim Zolfaqari said: “Get ready for the oil barrel to be at $200 because the oil price depends on the regional stability which you have destabilised.”

Has any oil passed through the strait since the start of the war?

Only oil exports bound for China, Iran’s primary oil customer, have passed through Hormuz, which has been closed by Iran for other traffic. China buys more than 80 per cent of Iran’s crude oil exports. Before the war, Chinese refineries imported around 1.3-1.4 million barrels of Iranian crude per day. At least 11-12 million barrels have passed through the waterway during the war.

What is the response of the US and other countries to the attacks?

US president Donald Trump said earlier this month that the US would provide protection through the strait for oil tankers. He also said he had ordered the United States Development Finance Corporation ​to provide insurance and guarantees for shipping companies.

Analysts, however, say shipping firms are not willing to run the risk of their vessels being attacked.

French president Emmanuel Macron said several European countries, India and other Asian states were planning a joint mission to provide protection. But he said such an operation could happen only once the conflict ends.

The possibility of sea mines is also raising danger levels. The US claims it “eliminated” 16 minelaying vessels earlier this week, following reports of Iran laying about a dozen mines in the strait.