Family of Belfast knife attack victim ‘don’t want terrible tragedy used to divide people or fuel hostility’

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Violence that followed Belfast knife attack widely condemned

Man’s home ‘destroyed, top to bottom’ by fire in Belfast violence

Immigration debate risks ‘destabilising’ UK, says watchdog

The immigration debate risks “destabilising” the UK, the British Government’s terror laws watchdog warned, as he questioned whether the wave of unrest it is prompting should be considered a threat to national security.

Jonathan Hall, the UK’s independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, said the riots had “huge ramifications” in Belfast.

The violence in the North follows recent conflict in Southampton and Southport in England which was fuelled by anger over migration.

Hall told BBC Radio Four’s Today programme: “I’m interested in the question of whether or not foreign nationality, particularly recent migrants, is becoming more relevant to the overall national security picture.

“Although it doesn’t appear this attack was a national security attack, it has had huge ramifications in Belfast, not least for people who happen to be black and brown, who it appears have been driven out of their houses.

“It’s extraordinarily destabilising.” - PA

Targeting of ethnic minorities is ‘sickening’, says minister

Police on Lendrick Street in Belfast following a night of anti-immigrant riots. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

In Westminster, security minister Dan Jarvis said: “Reports that ethnic minorities were targeted are sickening.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the rioting in Belfast was “shocking and completely unacceptable”.

“It is clear that people were targeted last night because of their background and I will not tolerate it,” he said.

“Those responsible will feel the full force of the law.”

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said 200 more officers would be on the streets on Wednesday night.

“We will deal with this,” he said.

“We will be on the streets tonight in numbers even more than we were last night, and we have got arrangements in hand to get mutual aid that will be arriving here tomorrow.”

Jarvis told MPs there had been three arrests “but more will surely follow”. - PA

Lord Mayor of Belfast receives death threats

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey, Belfast Lord Mayor Róis-Máire Donnelly and Stormont First Minister Michelle O'Neill speaking outside Belfast City Hall about the death threats issued to Donnelly. Photo: David Young/PA Wire

Róis-Máire Donnelly, the Sinn Féin lord mayor of Belfast, says she received death threats amid the disorder in the city last night.

In a statement she said the PSNI visited her at home and “informed me that threats had been made against my life and advised me to take extra precautions regarding my personal security”.

“I want to make it clear that these threats will not deter me from fulfilling my role as mayor of this great city,” she added.

The threats were raised by party leader Mary Lou McDonald in the Dáil earlier and condemned by the Taoiseach.

Bus and train services to be suspended this evening

Bus and train services in Northern Ireland are due to be suspended on Wednesday evening amid fears of further violence.

A statement from Translink, which runs public transport in the North, said: “There will be no bus departures after 5pm and no train services will depart after 6pm.”

Translink said it was “working closely with a range of stakeholders, including the PSNI, our Trade Unions, and other key partners to make appropriate arrangements to keep our passengers, staff and the wider public safe”.

“Passengers are advised that services may be subject to alteration or cancellation. Where possible, passengers should travel earlier in the day and allow extra time for their journeys,” the statement said.

“Suspending services is always a last resort, but the safety of our customers and staff remains our top priority. We want to give people as much advance notice as possible so they can plan accordingly."

Services are expected to resume tomorrow morning.

Family of victim ‘don’t want terrible tragedy used to divide people or fuel hostility’

The family of Stephen Ogilvie, the man injured in the knife attack on Monday, have called for calm in a statement that stressed the “deeply valuable contribution” migrants make.

In a statement issued via Phillip Brett, a DUP member of the legislative assembly, the family said they “are completely devastated by the horrific attack on our loved one on Kinnaird Avenue”.

“This has been a massive shock to our whole family, and right now, our only priority is being at his bedside and helping him recover.

“​We want to say a profound thank you to the local people who bravely stepped in during the attack. Your quick actions absolutely saved his life, and we will never forget what you did for him in that moment. We also want to thank the emergency services and the doctors and nurses looking after him.

“​We are aware of the tensions and talk of protests following this incident. We want to make it absolutely clear that overnight unrest is not welcome, and peaceful protest is the only way forward.

“We have many migrants who make a deeply valuable contribution to our country, including in our healthcare system and hospitality sector and we depend on them to make our country work. We do not want this terrible tragedy to be used to divide people or fuel hostility.”

The family asked for privacy and encouraged anyone with information to contact the PSNI.

Violence condemned in the Dáil

The Taoiseach and opposition leaders have condemned the violence in the North following the “savage, horrific” knife attack in North Belfast, Marie O’Halloran reports.

Micheál Martin and Mary Lou McDonald condemned the violence as the Sinn Féin leader also highlighted a threat on the life of Belfast Lord Mayor Róis-Máire Donnelly who would “not bow to these threats”.

The Taoiseach said such threats were “appalling” and must be “condemned”. He said these kinds of threats were an increasing phenomenon and “unfortunately, both the Gardaí and the PSNI are pursuing too many cases where threats are made to the lives of politicians in this house in the Northern Assembly”.

The Sinn Féin leader said “last night groups of masked men burned families out of their homes, targeted and attacked innocent people, terrified and endangered small children. We witnessed racist intimidation and violence orchestrated by loyalist and far-right thugs, people hell-bent on whipping up hatred for their own ends.”

McDonald said “many of those leading this violence are the same people who will burn tricolors on the top of bonfires on the 12th of July. What occurred last night echoes back to the pogroms on Bombay Street in 1969 when families and children were burnt out of their homes by loyalist mobs. Why? Because they were Catholic. Why? Because they were Irish.”

The Taoiseach said “what we witnessed last evening is absolutely appalling, that families would be burned out of their homes because of race or ethnic reasons.”

He insisted “no one has the right to say to someone ‘you’re not living here anymore’”.

Suspect entered Northern Ireland via Dublin

The PSNI has said Alodid entered Northern Ireland across the Irish border in February 2023, having flown to Dublin from Paris.

He claimed asylum upon arrival and in September 2023 was granted leave to remain in the UK until 2028.

Northern Ireland Secretary, Hilary Benn, and Chief Constable of the PSNI, Jon Boutcher, at a press conference in Belfast on Wednesday. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn told reporters at the PSNI HQ in Belfast today that he called Justice Minister Helen McEntee last night “because I was keen to brief her on what had happened, given what we now know about how the suspect arrived in Northern Ireland”.

He continued: “Obviously there are questions for us – some of which have been asked today – and there will be questions too to the authorities in Ireland about what they know about the individual, because all of that may contribute to the investigation process that is rightly continuing, being led by the chief constable."

The Irish Times has contacted the Department of Justice for comment.

Victim has lost his left eye

Hadi Alodid appearing via video link at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. Court artist drawing: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

At the court hearing earlier today, Alodid was also charged with threats to kill an NHS radiographer and possession of a knife.

He refused legal representation and made no reply to charges which were put to him via an Arabic interpreter.

A PSNI detective told the court Stephen Ogilvie has lost his left eye and has deep cuts to his head, face and back.

She also told the court the defendant said “I’ve killed someone, I don’t know if they are dead” while in hospital receiving treatment for a hand injury. He also told medical staff “I will kill you”, the court heard.

Emergency Stormont meeting to be held

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill has told reporters there will be an emergency online meeting of the Stormont Executive later today to discuss the situation.

Politicians condemn violence as suspect remanded in custody

Vehicles set on fire on Lendrick Street in Belfast on Tuesday. Photo: PA Wire

Politicians have condemned the violence that broke out in Belfast following a knife attack in the city.

People were forced to flee their homes and multiple cars and homes were set alight in the disorder on Tuesday that followed Monday’s knife attack in the north of the city.

A 30-year-old man was on Wednesday remanded in custody at Belfast Magistrates’ Court for four weeks after being charged with the attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie.

Hadi Alodid, a 30-year-old Sudanese national, was also charged with possession of an article with a blade in a public place and making threats to kill.