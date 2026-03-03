Cost of home-heating oil soars in Ireland since attacks on Iran

The cost of home-heating oil has climbed by almost 25 per cent

The cost of home-heating oil has soared since the US and Israel started bombing Iran over the weekend, with the average price of 500 litres at €620 compared with an average price of €498 last Friday, according to an Irish price comparison website.

While price hikes for petrol and diesel have been less dramatic, the cost of a litre of fuel has jumped by 5-10 cent in a matter of days, adding about €8 to the cost of a full tank.

Industry sources say the spike in the cost of home-heating oil, which has climbed by almost 25 per cent according to comparison website oilprices.ie, is in part due to a surge in demand as homeowners raced to fill their fuel tanks before the full impact of the conflict in the Middle East is felt closer to home.

One consumer who contacted this newspaper priced 500 litres of kerosene last Friday evening at €484 and noted that it had jumped to €589 by Monday evening after which it climbed again to more than €700.

It was the same story in Northern Ireland, with another reader saying she had been quoted £295 (€338) for 500 litres of home-heating oil with the price jumping to £410 (€470) by Monday afternoon.

Speaking about the issue on Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there was “no excuse for prices going up at the pumps yesterday, or indeed anywhere” because Irish oil “is coming from the North Sea and we don’t want any price gouging going on”.

He said “we don’t want anyone taking unfair advantage of consumers” because of the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Martin said “there will be implications from it over time, if the situation doesn’t stabilise in the short term”.

But he said: “Given the fact that people have an adequacy of supplies right now and given that a lot of our oil is coming from North Sea, which comes from Norway, there shouldn’t be these kind of increases that people have been commenting on yesterday.”

He said he would raise the issue with the Minister for Energy Darragh O’Brien and met the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission about it.

The Government has asked them to “examine the industry and the sector in terms of any unfair pricing practices that is under way”, he said.

The Labour Party’s enterprise spokesman George Lawlor described the price increases as “disgraceful” and he warned that “profitable energy firms must not exploit global instability to heap further pressure on families already struggling with the cost of living”.

He said the increases “look and feel like opportunism” and said the “idea that global tensions become a green light for immediate price hikes for home heating oil is disgraceful”.

Fuels for Ireland, which represents petrol retailers and oil importers, played down concerns that there would be dramatic and sustained price increases for motorists and homeowners and said companies were not exploiting the crisis and were responding to real-time market conditions.

Its spokesman Kevin McPartland said the price of forecourt fuel had climbed by 5-10 cent.

He said the wholesale price Irish distributors pay is determined by the prices at the moment a vessel leaves its last port before Ireland, and in many cases in an Irish context that is Holyhead which, he said, explains why the impact of the crisis has been felt so fast in Ireland.

He said that home-heating oil companies had seen a huge spike in demand. He said he had spoken to one distributor who had taken more orders on Monday morning than they would get in a normal week.

He suggested that some were increasing their prices in an attempt to manage the spike in orders. “It looks like they were managing that demand and as supplies keep coming in, they’ll want to flatten that curve out,” he said.

He stressed that the sector was extremely competitive although he accepted that a small number of suppliers may have sought to take advantage of consumer fear but most “were trying to be responsible about supplies and that is happening from terminal level down”.

Looking to the longer term he said there was many “moving parts” including supply, the price of crude and the strength or weakness of the dollar, which is the currency used in oil trading. “It is a volatile market but there is no risk to supply and I don’t see anything that indicates high prices for a long period.”