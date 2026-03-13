US easing sanctions on Russian oil draws criticism from Ukraine and European allies

Ukraine and its European allies hit out on Friday at a US temporary waiver to allow ‌countries to buy sanctioned Russian oil and petroleum products stranded at sea, with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy warning it would fund Moscow’s war machine.

The US issued the waiver in a bid to calm energy markets roiled by the Iran ​war, but it risks complicating western efforts to deprive Russia of revenue for the war in Ukraine, with transatlantic ties already under severe strain.

Oil prices eased on Friday after the US waiver announcement, which, according to Russia’s presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev, would affect 100 million barrels of Russian crude, equal to almost a day’s worth of global output.

Standing alongside French president Emmanuel Macron at a press conference later in Paris, Zelenskiy said Russia would use the money for weapons, ​including drones.

“I believe that lifting the sanctions will, in any case, strengthen Russia’s position. It is spending the money it earns from energy sales on weapons, and all of this is then being used against us,” he said.

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Smoke continues to billow on Friday, March 13, 2026, after an Israeli strike in the Bachoura neighborhood of central Lebanon, Beirut, on Thursday morning. Photograph: Diego Ibarra Sanchez/The New York Times

Macron stressed the limited and temporary nature of ‌the 30-day ‌US ​waiver. He added that there was no justification to lift sanctions on Russia and that if Moscow thought the war in Iran would give it respite, then it was mistaken. German chancellor Friedrich Merz said any move to ease Russia sanctions was wrong, suggesting Europe had been blindsided.

“Six members of the G7 expressed a very clear opinion that this was not the ​right signal. We then learned this morning that the American government has apparently decided otherwise,” Merz told a press conference in Norway.

“Again, we believe this is wrong. There is currently a price problem ‌but not a quantity problem. And therefore, I would like to know ​what other motives led the American government to make this decision,” he said. Norway’s prime minister Jonas Gahr Stoere also said that energy sanctions on Russia should not be eased.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the US move was ⁠aimed at stabilising world energy markets.

“In this ​respect, our interests coincide,” Peskov said.

Washington’s move comes nearly two weeks after the US and Israel began their strikes on Iran in an aerial war that has paralysed shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz. The 32-nation International Energy Agency said on Thursday that the war in the Middle East was creating the biggest oil supply disruption in history.

The licence issued by Washington on Thursday authorises the delivery and sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products loaded on vessels on or before March 12th and valid through midnight Washington time on April 11th.

The sanctions relief took place after a call between Trump and Russian president Vladimir ​Putin on March 9th and a subsequent visit to the US by Dmitriev to discuss the energy crisis with a US ​delegation that included Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

“It’s obviously a decision for the US, but our position is clear. All partners should maintain pressure on Russia and its war chest,” the spokesperson for British prime minister Keir Starmer told reporters. – Reuters

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