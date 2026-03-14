‘Wholesale dishonesty’: Man removed from teaching register for falsely representing qualifications

The man may apply after 10 years to be restored to the Teaching Council's register, a fitness-to-teach panel ruled on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man who demonstrated “wholesale dishonesty” when he falsely represented his qualifications and registration status on more than 20 applications for teaching jobs has been removed from the Teaching Council’s register.

The man may apply after 10 years from the date of removal to be restored to the register, a fitness-to-teach panel ruled on Friday.

He submitted 23 applications for vacancies at schools run by the Cork Education and Training Board between February and May 2023, the inquiry heard.

The registrant, who did not attend Friday’s sanction hearing and was not represented, also submitted applications for two non-teaching vacancies.

He falsely represented on 22 of the applications that he had full, as opposed to conditional, registration with the council. He falsely stated on 21 applications that he held a professional qualification, namely a master’s of education from University of Limerick.

On 10 of the applications the man falsely represented that he held a registration with the council for a subject area other than those he is registered for, mathematics and economics, the inquiry heard.

The registrant falsely represented on 15 applications that he had a qualification for teaching science, English, physical education and/or Irish.

Panel chairman Adrian Guinan said the impact of the registrant’s conduct could potentially have been “very serious” if he was appointed to a position for which he was not qualified.

In coming to its decision, the panel sought to strike a balance between ensuring the maintenance of standards in the profession and protection of the public with the rights of the registrant.

Guinan said the panel found no mitigating factors present, including insight, and that the conduct involved was “indicative of patterns of behaviour”.

He said the registrant made “multiple applications” which contained “false information” and that the behaviour was “deliberative and intended” and involved “wholesale dishonesty”.

The panel ruled last month that the factual allegations had been proven and they amounted to professional misconduct and breaches of the Code of Professional Conduct for Teachers.

James Roche, assisted by Isobel Cullen of Fieldfisher Solicitors, for the director of the Teaching Council, gave evidence regarding the efforts made to furnish the teacher with the panel’s findings via email and to inform him of the date of the sanction hearing.

The panel ruled it was satisfied that the registrant was properly served with all the notices, all reasonable efforts had been made and they were happy to proceed in the teacher’s absence.