Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of Spain's right-wing opposition People's Party, during an election campaign rally in Barcelona on Friday. Photograph: Josep Lago/AFP via Getty Images

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez has ‌conceded defeat in Sunday’s parliamentary ​election after the conservative People’s Party (PP) and far-right ​Vox secured a combined absolute majority, ⁠Spanish state news ‌agency EFE ‌reported.

EFE ​said Sánchez had called PP ⁠leader ​Alberto Núñez Feijóo to ​congratulate him ‌on his victory.

The PP ​garnered 134 seats ⁠in the ⁠350-seat ​parliament, and the Socialists, led by Sánchez, were second on 115 seats, with about 92 per cent of votes counted. ‌Vox had ⁠53 seats, improving on its 2023 ‌result of 33 seats.

In the ‌early vote count in Sunday’s snap election, the ruling ‌Socialists had a narrow advantage, defying most ​public polling that had showed the conservatives ahead, but the People’s Party pulled ahead with about 20 per cent of the votes counted.

The vote is the first of several European elections in the next year that could see ‌far-right ‌parties ​make further gains, starting with France in April.

While negotiations between the PP and Vox over the distribution of government posts are expected to be difficult, the two parties already have experience of ⁠working together, having governed in coalition in four Spanish ​regions.

“Spain needs a change, and of the options ​available – and taking my personal values and ethics into account – I believe the PP is the most sensible choice,” said Angela Pastor, ‌a 53-year-old IT worker, after voting in Madrid.

“I would ​prefer it to govern alone, but we’ll have to see what happens,” she said.

Voting in Barcelona, Pena Loren, 77, ⁠voiced concerns about a possible shift to the right: “We risk ⁠being thrown back a ​few decades, and I think it’s important that we all vote."

The PP says it would prohibit mass amnesties for illegal immigrants, allow for returns to third countries and introduce a points system for legal immigrants. Vox wants to deport convicted foreigners and give priority to Spaniards in the queue for housing.

Vox also backs lower taxes while opposing climate policies and expanded LGBTQ rights.

Prime minister Pedro Sánchez, who has governed with fragile minority coalitions since 2018, called an early election, saying he needed a majority after parliament rejected decrees he proposed to address a mounting housing crisis, cited ‌as Spaniards’ top concern in a recent ⁠Centre of Sociological Research poll.

Democracy was restored in Spain in 1978, three years after the death of Francisco Franco, who ruled the country for almost four decades after a brutal civil war from 1936 to 1939.

- Reuters