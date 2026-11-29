Supporters of the far-right Vox party outside the party's headquarters following the general election in Spain. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

Spain’s conservative People’s Party (PP) has won the country’s general election and appears poised to form a government with the far-right Vox.

With nearly 90 per cent of votes counted, the PP had secured 132 seats, defeating the Socialists of prime minister Pedro Sánchez, who had 116 seats, in an election which saw the highest turnout of recent years.

With the PP falling short of a majority in the 350-seat congress, it will need the support of the far-right Vox to govern. Vox made the most gains of any party, securing 53 seats, up from 33.

People’s Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo is now expected to enter talks with Vox over the formation of a coalition, which would see the far right enter government for the first time since Spain’s transition to democracy half a century ago.

Turnout for the election was 80 per cent, one of the highest ever registered in a general election in the democratic era, reflecting a hard-fought and polarised campaign.

The right presented the election as a referendum on Sánchez. A number of corruption scandals have affected his Socialist Party and also his wife and brother, although he insists his family members have done nothing wrong. The PP and Vox have also warned that Sánchez’s immigration policy, which included the mass legalisation of hundreds of thousands of undocumented foreigners this year, is putting pressure on housing and public services.

Sánchez had called for a big turnout by left-wing voters, warning that the PP and Vox represented a “regression” for Spain in areas such as social rights.

The socialist prime minister has been in power since 2018, leading successive coalition administrations that promoted gender equality and rights for the LGBTQ community, as well as accelerating the transition to a green economy and repeatedly raising the minimum wage.

However, his government since 2023, made up of an array of Catalan and Basque nationalists and parties to his left, has been unstable and unable to pass a single budget in parliament. A government amnesty for Catalans facing legal action for separatist activity angered the right, and the corruption scandals which have come to light over the last year or so put further pressure on the prime minister, as did the train crash in central Spain in October that killed 69 people.

Sánchez called the snap election after parliament rejected a series of urgent measures he presented aimed at tackling the rental crisis, following a wave of housing protests.

The PP and Vox are now expected to embark on what could be thorny coalition talks. The two parties already govern together in several regions, where the far-right party has implemented a “national priority” policy, seeking to give Spanish nationals access ahead of foreigners to public services and subsidies. However, with this result, Vox is expected to demand several cabinet posts.

Vox has said it plans to extend the national priority policy nationwide, although last week, Magnus Brunner, European commissioner for internal affairs and migration, said that it violated EU laws.