Dicksboro's Tara Clifford and Katie Molloy of Dunloy during the All-Ireland senior club camogie semi-final at Dr Cullen Park, Carlow. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

Dunloy will face Sarsfields of Galway in the AIB All-Ireland senior club camogie final on Sunday, December 13th, in Croke Park.

The Antrim side edged out Dicksboro of Kilkenny in their semi-final at Dr Cullen Park.

A 58th-minute pointed free by Eobha McAllister earned them a 1-9 to 0-11 win, and helped them reach a first All-Ireland club final.

They had to overcome a five-point deficit, 0-6 to 0-1, after Aoife Prendergast pointed in the 19th minute, but having trailed by seven to Cushendall in the county final, Gary O’Kane’s crew were never likely to wilt.

With McAllister slotting four placed balls, they had it back to two points at the interval, 0-7 to 0-5, and though that margin was doubled by a brace of Prendergast frees, a 44th-minute goal by Caoimhe Molloy, after a strong run by her sister Katie, threw the game back in the melting pot.

Notably, Dunloy registered the last four points, though there was some debate about the final free awarded, as Eimear Johnston was adjudged to have been fouled.

McAllister held her nerve but the 2022 All-Ireland champions were presented with a last chance with a free around 50m out.

Dicksboro’s Ciara Phelan comes up against Aine Magill of Dunloy. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

Prendergast has rescued the Boro and Kilkenny many times in her career, and provided eight of her side’s scores from frees in this game, but on this occasion, she dragged her shot just marginally wide of the posts.

Joe Mullins blew the whistle after Clodagh O’Kane’s puckout and the Cúchullains party got under way, as they considered attempting to become just the second Antrim team to climb club’s Everest, after O’Donovan Rossa’s triumph in 2008.

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Four-time champions Sarsfields booked a place in the final for the ninth time with an impressive victory over last year’s beaten finalists St Finbarr’s, 1-18 to 2-9.

Fortunes moved over and back for much of the game but when the game hit its definitive period, it was the Galwegians that had the greater scoring threat to pull away.

Sarsfields would have been delighted to see Siobhán McGrath get off the mark with a point in 29 seconds but St Finbarr’s have significant firepower themselves, not least in GPA Player of the Year Sorcha McCartan.

The powerful attacker did all of her damage from placed balls, however, though Sarsfields’ discipline improved in the second half and especially in the closing quarter, when they managed to prevent the lightning quick Kate Wall getting on the ball.

McCartan converted a couple of frees but All-Star Caoimhe Kelly brought the sides level with her first of her three points from play.

That started a bit of a purple patch for Sarsfields, Shannon Corcoran showing a clean pair of heels to Kate Cahalane before dispatching past Ciara Hurley for a goal in the 11th minute.

Sarsfields' Siobhán McGrath is tackled by Gemma O'Connor of St Finbarr's. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

McCartan slotted a pair of frees, either side of a point by player of the match Sarah Spellman before Ray Kelly awarded a penalty to the Munster champions, after Laoise McGrath tugged at Ella Wigginton Barrett.

McCartan gave Eva Murray no chance and points from Nicole Olden, the Barrs’ first score from play after some great work by Orlaith Cahalane, and a McCartan free swung matters around the other way with the Blues now two points in front.

It was all Sarsfields from there to the end of the half, however, in scoring terms at least, with Siobhán McGrath scoring two brilliant points from play and seeing her side take a 1-8 to 1-6 into the break.

Hopper McGrath’s side carried that momentum into the second half with four straight points from Spellman, Kelly on the double and a Siobhán McGrath free.

St Finbarr’s cut the gap to the minimum when Ciara Golden stitched a shot to the net after a fantastic cross-field pass by Orlaith Cahalane in the 43rd minute.

Hard though they tried though, St Finbarr’s could not get any closer and indeed, Brian O’Sullivan’s charges only managed one more point.

Sarsfields suffered a late injury scare to Siobhán McGrath, but they will be hoping she will be recovered for their return to Croke Park.