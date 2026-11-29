Russian attacks killed at least four people and wounded more than a dozen across Ukraine, authorities said on Sunday, while Moscow said it had shot down more than 1,000 Ukrainian drones for the second night in a row.

Russia and Ukraine have escalated their aerial strikes in recent months even as they engage in US-mediated talks to end the war that began with Moscow’s full-scale invasion nearly five years ago.

In the Odesa region one person was killed and three wounded when a strike set the fourth and fifth floors of a 14-story apartment building on fire and damaged cars, local authorities said.

Elsewhere in the region, a farm was damaged and a large fire broke out at warehouses holding toys and household appliances, where two more people were hurt, Ukraine’s state emergency service said.

A woman looks through a window of a building damaged in a Russian airstrike in Zaporizhzhia. Photograph: Kateryna Klochko/AP

In Zaporizhzhia rescuers pulled a 14-year-old girl alive from the rubble after guided aerial bombs struck the city centre, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Her mother was killed and two other people were wounded. The strike destroyed houses and damaged other buildings, he said.

Late on Saturday a Russian drone hit the courtyard of an apartment building in the city of Kremenchuk, in central Ukraine’s Poltava region, killing one person and injuring six.

Russia launched 140 drones at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine’s air force said. According to preliminary figures released on Sunday, 101 were shot down or suppressed.

[ ‘It’s ecocide’: Ukraine’s Black Sea wildlife is being devastated by the Russian invasionOpens in new window ]

In a social media post on Sunday Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Moscow was “trying to take advantage of the approaching cold weather” by attacking energy infrastructure, noting that Russian strikes in the last week had hit substations in the Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Kharkiv and Odesa regions.

For months Ukraine has accused Russia of a concerted onslaught on its power grid – including substations and overhead power lines – that Kyiv says aims to deprive civilians of light, heating and running water as winter approaches.

Firefighters put out a blaze in a residential neighbourhood after a Russian air attack in Kharkiv. Photograph: Andrii Marienko/AP

In a separate post Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Ukraine’s military intelligence had briefed him on Russia’s plans for further strikes and on its missile production and stockpiling.

Zelenskiy warned on Thursday that Russia was preparing another major attack on Ukraine’s energy sites, logistics and critical services.

Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry said its air defences intercepted 1,017 Ukrainian drones overnight over 19 Russian regions and Russian-occupied Crimea.

It did not say how many drones were launched or how many reached their targets.

One person was killed and six were wounded in Ukrainian drone attacks in Russia’s Belgorod border region, local officials said on Sunday.

The attacks came a day after the ministry said its forces had shot down 1,246 Ukrainian drones overnight into Saturday, one of the highest numbers reported since the start of the war. – (Associated Press)