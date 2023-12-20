Israel battles Hamas in Gaza’s second-largest city as UN delays vote again

Smoke rises over Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip during an Israeli bombardment on December 20th, 2023. Photograph: SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli troops and Hamas militants fought fierce gun battles on the streets of Gaza’s second-biggest city on Wednesday as the United Nations delayed a vote on a bid to boost aid deliveries to the Palestinian enclave facing a humanitarian disaster.

Residents of Khan Younis on Wednesday reported intensifying gun battles between the two sides in the centre and eastern districts of the southern city.

The Qatar-based political head of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, was expected in Egypt on Wednesday to talk to security officials there about another hostage swap deal, and Israel’s president, Yitzhak Herzog, confirmed Israel’s interest in a revived hostage deal.

Israel’s campaign to eradicate Hamas militants behind an October 7th massacre has left the coastal enclave in ruins, brought widespread hunger and homelessness, and killed nearly 20,000 Gazans, according to Gaza’s Hamas-controlled health ministry.

Under foreign pressure to avoid killing innocents, Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said the war will not stop until Iran-backed Hamas releases the remaining 129 hostages it is holding in Gaza and the Islamist group is obliterated.

A United Nations Security Council vote to set up aid deliveries was delayed by another day on Tuesday as talks continue to try to avoid a third US veto of action over the two-month long Israel-Hamas war.

The 15-member council was initially going to vote on a resolution – drafted by the United Arab Emirates – on Monday. But it has repeatedly been delayed as diplomats say the UAE and the United States struggle to agree language citing a cessation of hostilities and a proposal to set up UN aid monitoring.

The conflict has spread beyond Gaza, including into the Red Sea where Iran-aligned Houthi forces based in Yemen have been attacking commercial vessels with missiles and drones, prompting the creation of a multinational naval operation to protect trade routes.

Some shippers are rerouting around Africa.

Israel has lost 132 soldiers in the fighting inside Gaza since it invaded the territory in response to the October 7th raid by Hamas that Israel says killed 1,200 people and saw 240 people taken hostage.

The Al Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, released a video of two male Israeli hostages who identified themselves as Gadi Moses and Elad Katzir.

Mr Moses is a farmer aged about 79 who was captured from a kibbutz on October 7th when Hamas gunmen rampaged across southern Israel. Mr Katzir (47) was also taken from a kibbutz along with his mother, who was later released. His father was killed, according to media reports.

The Gaza health ministry said on Tuesday that 19,667 Palestinians had been killed and 52,586 wounded in the war. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA said more than 60 per cent of Gaza’s infrastructure had been destroyed or damaged and more than 90 per cent of the 2.3 million population uprooted.

A truce in late November mediated by Qatari and US diplomats lasted for a week before collapsing and yielded the release of 110 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons.

Basem Naem, a senior Hamas official based outside Gaza, ruled out further negotiations on exchanging prisoners while the war continued.

A source briefed on diplomatic efforts told Reuters on Tuesday that Qatar’s prime minister and the heads of the US and Israeli intelligence services had held “positive” talks in Warsaw to explore ways of reviving negotiations. But a deal was not expected imminently, the source added. – Reuters