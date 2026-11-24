A nurse tends to a child suffering from meningitis at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, on Tuesday. Photograph: Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images

Gaza’s health ministry has issued an epidemic alert after a sharp rise in meningitis infections, with more than 270 new cases reported in October.

Dr Nidal Ghoneim, a senior official at the ministry, said the spread of the disease posed a threat to the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, including children.

Health organisations attribute the rise in infections to the destruction of infrastructure, overcrowded shelters and the contamination of drinking water with sewage – a crisis made worse by winter flooding and restrictions on humanitarian aid. Much of Gaza’s drinking water previously came from desalination plants and three Israeli-controlled pipelines, which were cut off at the start of the war and have only partially reopened.

Ghoneim told a news conference that 272 meningitis infections had been reported in the territory in October, more than eight times the normal monthly rate of 30 to 50 cases. Fifteen Palestinians have died of meningitis since the beginning of this year, he said.

“We hold the [Israeli] occupation fully and directly responsible for the epidemic outbreak due to its prevention of the entry of maintenance spare parts, sterilisation materials and fuel,” the health ministry said.

The UN’s humanitarian agency (Ocha) had previously reported 413 suspected cases of meningitis in Gaza between September 27th and October 31st, including 294 viral and 119 bacterial cases. About 68 per cent were recorded in Gaza City.

Ocha said the increase in cases could be attributed to crowded tents and schools, the deterioration of shelter and sanitation conditions and exposure to unsafe water.

Gaza’s water crisis is severe. Before the war, 80 per cent of the territory’s supply came from an aquifer that is now contaminated by seawater and wastewater, making it unfit for human consumption.

For many, this means a stark choice between drinking an extra cup of water or saving it to wash their hands and prevent disease. Acute diarrhoea is among the leading causes of illness in the territory. About 15,000 cubic metres a day of untreated waste seeps into the groundwater from soakaway pits, particularly in the informal camps in al-Mawasi.

The World Health Organisation said in September that microbial contamination in water samples had risen from less than 6 per cent in January to nearly 20 per cent in August.

In addition to disease outbreaks and shortages of drinking water and basic necessities, Palestinians continue to face attacks and ceasefire violations by the Israeli military, which has intensified its strikes in recent days.

Soldiers crossed into Hamas-controlled central Gaza last Wednesday in the first ground operation across the “yellow line” boundary since a fragile ceasefire was agreed in October last year, forcing dozens of displaced Palestinians to flee their tents.

An emergency responder works beside a charred car while onlookers photograph the smoking wreckage in Gaza City on Monday. Photograph: Ahmed Shawwa/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday, Israel killed a senior Hamas security official in an air strike on Gaza which prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said showed there ​was no escape from his country’s “long reach”.

Naeem Abu Nahel, the director of Hamas’ internal security apparatus in Gaza, was one of at least seven Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip, including two police officers, Palestinian medics and police said.

The interior ministry in Gaza, led by the militant group Hamas, said Israel had “assassinated” Abu Nahel for his role in fighting ​collaborators and Israeli-backed armed militias seeking to topple the group in the tiny enclave.

Palestinian medics said three ⁠people were also killed in ​an Israeli air strike at a police post in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. The interior ministry in Gaza said two of them were police officers.

Five other people were wounded in the attack, medics added.

Another Israeli air strike near the Netzarim corridor further north killed another three people, taking Tuesday’s death toll to at least seven.

An October 2025 US-backed ceasefire halted major fighting in the shattered territory, but has not stopped Israeli attacks on Gaza or secured Hamas’ disarmament.

At least 1,670 Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers have been killed since then, according to respective Palestinian and Israeli tallies.

More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 176,000 wounded since the beginning of the war in October 2023, according to Gaza’s health authorities. – The Guardian/Reuters