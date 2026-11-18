Bondi Beach, Sydney: Under Australia's new plan, all non-UK working-holiday travellers will have to do 120 days of regional work, up from 88 days, to qualify for a second visa. Photograph: Rick Rycroft/AP

Irish backpackers will have to work an additional 32 days in regional Australia to be eligible for a second one-year backpacker visa under measures announced on Tuesday.

Under the new plan, all non-UK working-holidaymakers will need to complete 120 days of regional work, up from 88 days, to qualify for a second visa.

Backpackers from the UK are exempt from the regional work obligation, a consequence of a 2021 free-trade agreement between the UK and Australia.

Other second working-holiday visa holders who complete six months of regional work during their stay become eligible to apply for a third visa.

About 100,000 Irish nationals between the ages of 18 and 35 have come to Australia on the 417 backpacker visa since the pandemic.

Sydney-based Irish migration agent Andrew McDonagh said the latest changes to the scheme could dissuade visa holders from extending their stay.

“Many people were happy to do three months for the second year but not six for the third. That extra month could in itself be a bit of a dampener on the numbers,” he said.

The latest changes to the scheme come just months after Australia’s minister for home affairs, Tony Burke, announced sweeping changes to the programme as part of a suite of measures to cut net overseas migration.

In September, the minister said backpackers who wanted to stay on would have to enter a ballot, with total second-year visa places capped at 45,000, down from 57,000 issued in this financial year. Third-year places would be capped at just 5,000, down from 31,000.

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But following an outcry from regional businesses, which rely on backpackers to work in their pubs and on their farms, the minister has increased the third-year visa number cap to 25,000.

The proposed ballot system has also been replaced by a so-called “next year regional work guarantee”. Visa-holders may apply for the guarantee from December 1st.

Fred Molloy, who runs a migration agency in Sydney, said the latest tweaks to the scheme seem to be “another patchwork solution designed to help the government achieve its net overseas migration targets”.

“The fact that the minister has substantially revised his September announcement just two months later, following strong opposition from regional employers, hospitality bodies and farming federations, raises serious questions about whether the original proposal was adequately considered,” he said.

Burke said the changes would offer visa holders more certainty as they weighed up whether to take on a stint in the bush.

“From December, people will be able to apply for the guarantee, and from January, every month we will be issuing these guarantees,” Burke told reporters in Queensland.

“What that means is if you receive the guarantee and you do the regional work – either you’ve already done it or you do it subsequently – then you’ve got the guarantee for the next year.”

The Australian government also wants to change the rules for backpackers from the UK so they are no longer exempt from regional work.